Rachel Bush in string bikini celebrates mirror selfies

Rachel Bush in a selfie. Pic credit: @rachelbush/Instagram

Rachel Bush is bikini game strong as she shows off her sensational swimsuit body and honors the timeless selfie trend.

The 24-year-old model recently delighted her 3.7 million Instagram followers with fresh swimwear action, posting an impressive view of her gym-honed figure and showing off a low-key and confident smile.

Snapping herself in a small gallery of photos, the brunette sizzled as she posed in front of a mirror and in an animal-print and string bikini that more than showcased her ripped frame.

Bringing attention to her toned glutes and flat stomach, the brunette sizzled as she held her pink-cased smartphone in one hand, also showing off her summer-ready tan.

All photos showed the star posing in semi-profile and tagging herself in Ibiza, Spain – the hotspot is currently home to model Demi Rose and is proving popular with Maxim model Hannah Palmer this summer.

“It’s been too long, time for a mirror selfie,” Rachel captioned her photos.

Rachel has been big-time championing the mirror selfie of late. In April, the wife to football safety Jordan Poyer sizzled as enjoyed Puerto Rico. Posting from a luxurious bathroom and in a colorful two-piece, she wrote:

“Some Puerto Rican Family Wedding Fun 🏝☀️ 🎉💍There is nothing I love more than the rainforest and ocean combo! Love to explore.”

Rachel Bush opens up on WAG life with Jordan Poyer

Rachel has opened up on life in the spotlight and as a WAG – she and Jordan also share a daughter Aliyah, welcomed in December 2016.

“Honestly, it’s a lot of work,” she told Sports Gossip. “Before having Aliyah, it was a piece of cake. Besides the constant worrying about Jordan getting hurt or being alone when he traveled, I was fine—living my best life! Lol. Then when Aliyah came in the picture, my whole world flipped upside down! She’s the most precious little angel and my biggest blessing, don’t get me wrong, but at 19, I wasn’t really ready to take on NFL wifey and mommy life all at once.”

Rachel Bush says life is no longer about ‘me’

Continuing, the mom of one added:

“It’s something that I’m still working on and trying to perfect; it’s no longer just about me, especially during the season. All about Lea and Jordan now!”

Rachel flaunts her marriage on Instagram, but she very rarely features her child on social media. Her Instagram is followed by stars, including models Kindly Myers and Abby Dowse.