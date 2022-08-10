Rachel Bush in bathroom bikini shows a 10/10

Rachel Bush in a selfie. Pic credit: @rachelbush/Instagram

Model and WAG Rachel Bush is showing off a “10/10” as she enjoys a European vacation and reminds fans of her killer figure.

The 24-year-old wife to NFL player Jordan Poyer is currently in Barcelona, Spain, and her latest Instagram update showed off her travel perks.

Opening with a mirror selfie as she modeled a plunging multicolor bikini top paired with stylish matching pants, Rachel showed off her toned abs and curves, plus her golden tan. Sending out a little eye contact, she largely hid her face by holding up her smartphone.

Wearing her long locks down and posing with one hand in her pocket, the brunette beauty drove fans to swipe, where footage from a soccer match showed she isn’t spending her vacation locked up in her hotel room.

Rachel returned for a bar shot while on a rope-suspended swing amid mood lighting in her third slide, then shared city shots from the Spanish city, plus the Brunch & Cake spot she hit up.

“Barcelona, great vibes. Very nice, very nieces 10/10,” a caption read.

Rachel is followed by 3.7 million on Instagram. Her feed is largely a solo affair but does, on occasion, feature her husband, plus daughter Aliyah, born in 2016.

Rachel Bush notes media coverage change since NFL beau

Rachel is, like all WAGS, targeted by media outlets, who crawl her Instagram for the tiniest detail.

“I wasn’t one to really overreact about being with NBA or NFL players. Like we are all people at the end of the day. The articles and posts that started being written right when we first started hanging out were a little shocking, bit of a change for me at the time but they were all positive for the most part so It was cool,” she told Sports Gossip.

She and Jordan tied the knot in 2018 after first meeting on Twitter.

Rachel Bush says other athletes slide inside her DMs

It’s a small crowd.

“It’s something that’s probably going to continue to happen when you post stuff like I post! Lol. I don’t answer them anymore. Jordan obviously wouldn’t have that lol. I used to in college all the time, mostly because I was bored and I was just like ‘oh hey look who it is now’ it was all really just a game to me. Never had true intentions to actually see most of them or anything haha,” Rachel added of other sports faces possibly messaging her with interest.

Rachel’s IG bio also links to her LeaLa Natural Skincare line, a gender-neutral vegan and cruelty-free brand.