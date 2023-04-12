Rachel Brosnahan was as stunning as usual for a press-filled day — to get the public excited for the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, played by Rachel. Midge is a 50’s housewife who suddenly finds her life turned upside down and begins the long and hard process of becoming a stand-up comedian.

The fifth and final season of the show is about to launch, as the first three episodes will drop this Friday. After that, a new episode will drop every Friday for nine episodes.

The first four seasons of the hit show are available on Amazon Prime Video, and the fifth season will air on the same platform.

As it’s the much-anticipated final season of the show, the press for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is sure to rack up even more excitement. Rachel attended a press event about the upcoming season in New York City.

The actress had stunning style, as usual. Her overall look was chic, confident, and assured.

Rachel Brosnahan steps out for press

Rachel looked incredible in a long plaid coat, though it was thrown over her shoulders like a shawl, and her arms were not through the sleeves. It was paired with matching high-waisted, and they had a suit-like quality.

The Hollywood star sported a white, button-up crop top underneath that featured a high-collared neckline. A tie that nicely matched the coat and shorts was included in the ensemble, adding an extra air of confidence and professionalism.

She elevated her look a touch more with close-toed black heels that accentuated her long legs and, of course, added to her overall height. She accessorized simply with silver hoop earrings that reflected the light around her.

Her hair was slicked back into a half-up and half-down style, including an even middle part. Her makeup was lovely, with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and dark mascara that brought out her blue eyes.

Rachel Brosnahan is ready for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel press. Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Rachel Brosnahan shares her exercise habits

Rachel is clearly fit and doesn’t shy away from sharing her tips with the world.

According to Shape, she loves to sign up for classes, as these help her stick to her plan, especially while traveling. “If I’m left to my own devices in a hotel room or in my apartment, I probably will choose an extra hour of sleep,” she admitted.

The 32-year-old artist tends to opt for spinning, yoga, and pilates classes. But her favorite exercise requires her to be home and with her dogs — to take them on extra long walks.

While Rachel may choose another hour of sleep, she doesn’t count this as a bad thing. She prides herself on knowing when her body needs to take a break.

“Sometimes I find that the best thing for my body is to just take that extra hour of sleep and not work out,” she explained.