Rachel Brosnahan speaks out after mass shooting in her hometown

Rachel expressed her sadness about the mass shooting that occurred in her hometown. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rachel Brosnahan has spoken out following the mass shooting that occurred in her hometown Highland Park, Illinois.

On Monday, July 4, seven people were killed and dozens were injured after a 22-year-old man began shooting at a July 4 parade.

Rachel Brosnahan said she feels ‘sick to her stomach’ when she hears about mass shootings

Taking to her Twitter account, actress Rachel expressed sick she felt after hearing the news.

She wrote, “I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words.”

Sharing a link to Everytown for Gun Safety, Rachel added, “Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough.”

Rachel grew up in Highland Park. Pic credit: @RachelBros/Twitter

Other figures, who have spoken out include Vice President Kamala Harris who visited Highland Park the following day and said, “We need to end this horror. We need to stop this violence. And we must protect our communities from the terror of gun violence. You know I’ve said it before, enough is enough.”

She added, “An assault weapon is designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly. There is no reason that we have weapons of war on the streets of America.”

Rachel said ‘enough is enough.’ Pic credit: @RachelBros/Twitter

The motive of the shooter is currently unknown and the victims ranged from age eight to 85.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gun violence has been a big topic in America, as this year alone has seen a reported 351 mass shootings in the country.

Rachel Brosnahan now lives in New York

Rachel has since relocated from Highland Park to New York, where she has lived for 13 years.

Earlier this year, she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! how much she loves living in the city.

When asked what the best and worst parts were of living in New York, Rachel joked that she found the pee smell of summer “romantic.”

She added, “The one that I recently discovered – not an urban myth Jimmy – is that rodents can climb up through the pipework.”

The actress also went on to tell the story about how her friend used her bathroom and found a dead rat in the toilet. Rachel then explained that she and her husband worked together to get the rat and dispose of it.

The 31-year-old has been married to actor and theater producer Jason Ralph, 36, since 2016.

Rachel and Jason met on the set of the WGN America show Manhattan, which aired from 2014 to 2015 for two seasons. Jason played the role of Stan, whilst Rachel portrayed Abby Isaacs.