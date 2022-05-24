Rachel Brosnahan lifts leg in short dress for a better view

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan knows how to get attention. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Rachel Brosnahan is turning heads in New York City after she turned up for the 50th anniversary of Covenant House on Monday.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star had the honor of lighting the Empire State Building in blue for the event. Covenant House provides crisis care to homeless and runaway youth and Brosnahan serves on the board of the non-profit.

While Brosnahan was in attendance for a great cause, it was her outfit that stole the show.

Rachel Brosnahan dazzles in an orange blazer dress and pink heels

For the Covenant House anniversary, Rachel Brosnahan wore an orange blazer dress that showed off her shapely legs. With 6-inch hot pink stilettos, she looked even taller in the photos.

The Elena of Avalor actress really caught some attention on the 86th-floor observation deck of the Empire State Building, another site where the anniversary was celebrated.

Rachel Brosnahan posed for a photo as she peeked through a telescope to catch an amazing New York City view. As she looked through the lens, Rachel kicked up one leg, making for a great shot of the Prime Video star.

Rachel Brosnahan takes in a view of NYC from the 86th-floor observation deck of the Empire State Building.

In another photo from the Covenant House event, Rachel posed without the telescope as a prop. Instead, she looked straight at the camera with one hand nestled in her blazer pocket and the other resting at her side.

She wore her hair swept back, with bangs combed to one side and crossed one leg in front of the other for the photo opp.

Rachel Brosnahan poses in orange blazer dress and pink pumps for leggy display at Covenant House celebration.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 filming underway

Just last week, Rachel Brosnahan was spotted filming scenes for the fifth and final season of Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alongside co-star Reid Scott in New York City.

It’s not clear when the new season will premiere on Prime Video, but Daily Mail reported that filming began in February.

Fans of the series will be happy to know that Milo Ventimiglia will be returning as “Handsome Man” for the final season. Executive Producer Daniel Palladino revealed to TV Line that his popular character will get a name in his Season 5 return.

“We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to ‘Milo and Rachel,'” Daniel Palladino revealed. And when it comes to whether “Handsome Man” gets a name in the upcoming season, Palladino said, “Yes, we’ll find out his name.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Seasons 1 through 4 are currently streaming on Prime Video.