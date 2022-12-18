Rachael exuded style in her latest stunning outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

She’s All That alum Rachael Leigh Cook has proven she’s still got “all that” while stunning in a shiny halter dress.

The 43-year-old, who shot to fame in 1999 following her role in the iconic romantic comedy, looked like a million bucks for her latest red-carpet ensemble.

With a nearly 30-year-long career and over 40 movies under her belt, Rachael is no stranger to attending a premiere or walking a red carpet.

The ‘90s star has managed to carve herself a super successful career since her breakout role and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Earlier this week, the Minneapolis native was snapped looking incredible at The Pale Blue Eye movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Rachael exuded style and sophistication for the star-studded event by wearing a gorgeous halter-neck dress.

Rachael Leigh Cook dazzles in her latest red-carpet ensemble

The dress appeared to be made of iridescent material as it glistened in the light, adding a touch of opulence to her ensemble.

Rachael donned her stylish figure while on the red carpet thanks to the gorgeous dress that was cinched in at the waist.

The Hollywood star styled her iconic brunette tresses in voluminous circles that bounced beside her flawless face.

Rachael posed up a storm on the red carpet. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

Her fresh-out-the-salon hair only added to the sophisticated look of her wow-worthy ensemble.

For accessories, Rachael opted to keep things simple, with a pair of gold hoops in her ears and a few silver rings.

She accentuated her flawless features and natural beauty with a smokey eye and red lipstick on her famous smile.

Rachael finished off the look by slipping into a pair of black sandal heels.

Rachael Leigh Cook talks about ‘90s fashion

Rachael found fame in the ‘90s through classic movies like The Baby-Sitters Club and Huck.

However, the mom-of-two has said when it comes to that decade’s style, she doesn’t have much nostalgia for it.

Speaking to People, she revealed how she was “definitely a teen of the ’90s,” but noted how she didn’t “especially love ’90s fashion.”

“I had a really hard time finding clothes for events back then because I just plain didn’t like anything,” she said.

The He’s All That star added, “So I ended up in some pretty bizarre outfits just trying to do my best.”

Rachael Leigh Cook says she’s ‘open’ to getting married again

Rachael first started dating fellow actor Daniel Gillies in 2001, and the two tied the knot three years later.

However in 2019, after 16 years of married life, Rachael and Daniel called it quits and filed for divorce, with it being finalized in 2021.

The two share their daughter Charlotte and son Theodore together.

The mom-of-two has since found love with Kevin Mann, as ET Online reports.

Rachael’s unfortunate split hasn’t put the Hollywood star off ever walking down the aisle again, though.

In a recent interview with People, Rachael’s admitted she is “totally open” to getting married.