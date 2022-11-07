Quinta Brunson at the ESSENCE’s 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Enjoying a memorable year following the success of her ABC show Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson recently showed off her amazing figure while wearing an elegant mint green gown.

The strapless dress highlighted the actress’ bustline and also offered a glimpse at Brunson’s flawless skin and arms.

Brunson’s gown featured a band of black fabric along her waistline, which she paired with matching sheer black gloves.

The 32-year-old accessorized the look with dark shades, black rings, and a pair of dark brown dangling earrings.

Wearing her hair in a high ponytail, Brunson’s makeup also looked incredible, with the comedian opting for a shimmery cut crease and winged eyeliner look.

She wore the Rani Zakhem Couture gown to Saturday’s LACMA Art + Film gala. The event was also attended by a number of other notable celebrities, including Kendell Jenner, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Wilde.

Quinta Brunson on the success of Abbott Elementary

Though the first season of Abbott Elementary premiered on ABC less than one year ago, Brunson, along with cast members Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and Zack Fox, have been praised for their work on the popular comedy series.

After receiving a number of award nominations, the show snagged several Emmy awards this past September, including Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series.

In an interview with the New York Times in March 2022, Brunson shared her thoughts on why so many people gravitate towards Abbott Elementary and the authenticity that the series brings.

“People were tired of seeing their Twitter regurgitated back to them through their viewing,” she told the outlet. “A lot of shows had started doing that. But people still want stories. That was important for me from the beginning of writing the show.”

Why Quinta Brunson left Buzzfeed

Years before Abbott Elementary debuted in December 2021, Brunson first went viral for her skits and comedic content on Buzzfeed videos.

Even now, clips and memes of her proclaiming, “He got money!” as her movie date ordered from the concession stand continue to make the rounds on social media.

Last year, the Philadelphia native shared the real reason she decided to leave Buzzfeed and pursue new ventures, saying in a video, “For me, it felt like college. And you have to graduate from college.”

“And I think it was really just time for me to graduate,” she continued. “In my world, I had no negative experience that made me wanna leave. I feel fortunate to have had the experience.”

Brunson went on to expand her career in the entertainment industry, co-writing and starring in the hit ABC show and also authoring She Memes Well, a book featuring essays that relate to Brunson’s journey and personal life.