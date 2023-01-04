Quinta Brunson was radiant as a guest on The View. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Quinta Brunson was spotted at The View in New York City wearing a cute minidress. She was reportedly there to promote the upcoming episodes of her beloved show, Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom series on Hulu and was created by the lovely Quinta. Her achievements in Abbott Elementary have sky-rocketed her toward well-deserved success.

The floral minidress was white and included various shades of blue, as well as bits of bright yellow. It cropped at her thighs and featured long, puffy sleeves.

Quinta accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a couple of rings on her fingers. Her nails were perfectly manicured and she held a tiny yellow purse, which was a nice call back to the yellow in her dress.

The winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series completed her look with white platform heels. The heels were incredibly tall, but Quinta made them look easy to walk in.

Quinta wore her hair up in a high bun so that more of her beautiful face could be seen. Her makeup was pretty with glossed lips and rosy cheeks, and her flawless complexion.

The 33-year-old writer and actress’ overall look was gorgeous and fashionable. It’s impossible to not applaud Quinta as she accomplishes her dreams.

Quinta Brunson was beautiful in a mini dress for an appearance on The View. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Quinta Brunson was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Quinta’s appearance on The View is no surprise given her recognition in writing, acting, and producing. Her show Abbott Elementary was nominated for 27 Emmy awards and it won seven.

The hardworking producer also made a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. They spoke about her whirlwind year in 2022, and Quinta said that she hopes to take more naps in 2023.

Quinta posted a stunning series of photos to Instagram to let her fans know to tune into the show to see her interview. She wore an elegant blue and black dress with close-toed black heels.

Her makeup was glamorous with shimmery eyeshadow and glossy pink lips. She accessorized with shiny dangling earrings that allowed her to shine even brighter.

Quinta Brunson reminds fans to tune in to Abbott Elementary

Quinta may want to rest more in 2023, but that doesn’t mean that she’ll be slowing down with Abbott Elementary. The second half of season 2 will begin to stream tonight.

The comedian posted the trailer to her Instagram and it seems as upbeat and hilarious as usual. With the show’s success, there’s no doubt that fans will be clamoring to watch more.

Quinta included in her caption, “Abbott Elementary is back tonight :).” In under 7 hours, the post earned over 19,000 likes.