Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella welcome second child together 

Quentin Tarantino, 59, proudly announced the birth of his second child with Daniella Pick, 38, over the weekend. He and Daniella share a two-year-old son named Leo, born in February 2020.

They are now a family of four, with a daughter, a son, and two loving parents. Quentin announced the second pregnancy in February, roughly two years after the birth of his son.

Quentin currently lives in Tel Aviv, Israel, where his wife, Daniella, originates.

Quentin Tarantino announces the birth of his second child with Daniella Pick

People reported the news of Quentin’s second child, a daughter.

A spokesperson released a statement that read, “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.”

Daniella is a singer, model, and daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick. She met Quentin while the Pulp Fiction director was promoting his World War 2 film, Inglourious Basterds. The two dated on and off before getting engaged in June 2017. The lovers made it official with a Los Angeles marriage in November 2018. A little over one year later, they welcomed their first child, a son named Leo, in February 2020.

Quentin, who released Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio in 2019, shared that he nearly chose not to name his son Leo because of fears people would think the name came from the famous actor.

Quentin Tarantino talks about fatherhood and living in Israel

Quentin Tarantino appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year, and the director discussed his first-born son, Leo.

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Quentin if people thought his son was named after the famous actor.

Quentin explained, “We almost didn’t name him that because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Quentin explained that while there is nothing wrong with naming a child after a famous actor, that was not the case.

Quentin continued, “There’s nothing wrong with that, but he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion. You know, so he’s a lion. That’s how we thought about him.”

Quentin shared that his son’s first word was “Dada” in Hebrew. He shared that his son watched a lot of Hebrew television, so he learned quite a bit of the language alongside his child.