Queen is ‘planning legal action’ following Harry and Meghan’s ‘repeated attacks,’ sources claim

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly considering legal action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, sources claimed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Queen has instructed her legal team to plan legal action against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following the couple’s “repeated attacks” against the Royal Family, sources have claimed

The Queen’s team is reportedly consulting with experts in libel and privacy laws over the claims and allegations the Sussexes recently made against the Royals, according to The Sun.

The latest alleged move by the Queen comes after Harry’s recent announcement that he will publish his “tell-all” memoirs in 2022.

Queen is ‘exasperated’ by attacks and Royals are ‘getting lawyered up’

The source claimed the Queen was feeling increasingly “exasperated” with the Sussexes’ attacks against the Royal Family and that the feeling among Royals was that “enough is enough.”

“The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough,” the source said. “There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far.”

“They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated,” the source continued. “The royals’ legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source added that the Queen’s legal team could potentially also contact Harry’s publishers to ask for a warning of the contents of the memoir. They could also demand the Royals’ right to reply to any allegations contained in the book.

Any Royals named in Harry’s book could take legal action to protect their privacy, the source added.

“If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life,” the source said. “It would be ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject.”

Harry announced he is publishing a ‘tell-all’ memoir

The Duke of Sussex announced on July 19 that he has inked a deal with Random House to release his memoir in 2022.

He explained in a statement that he was writing his memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he wrote.

Some media sources alleged that Harry received an advance of about $20 million for his upcoming book, but a statement on the Archewell website said he plans to donate proceeds to charity.

Harry’s memoir is ‘hanging over’ the Royal Family

Commenting on the news that Harry is writing his memoir, royal watcher Phil Dampier told The Sun that the book was “hanging over” the Royal Family.

He said the Royals were worried about it and that they would be hoping that he’s “running out of ammunition.”

Royal expert Marlene Koenig also warned Harry that “life is a circle” and that his “tell-all” memoir could backfire against him in the future because his son Archie could later “have issues.”

She advised Harry to talk to his father privately instead of airing the family’s dirty laundry in a book.

However, royal watcher Mikhaila Friel told host Joe Drake on Royally Us that while Harry’s memoir would likely feature a mix of personal details and Palace secrets, the Duke of Sussex wouldn’t expose damaging family secrets out of respect for the Queen.