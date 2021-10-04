Queen has hidden tunnel under Palace that leads to an exclusive London bar, Eugenie’s husband reportedly claimed

The Queen reportedly has a secret underground tunnel that leads to her favorite cocktail bar, royal expert claimed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has an underground tunnel at St. James’s Palace that leads to one of London’s exclusive cocktail bars, Prince Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, reportedly revealed.

According to the Daily Star, royal expert Richard Eden claimed that Brooksbank shared the royal secret with him when they met at a party.

Eden reportedly claimed that Brooksbank — who serves as the UK brand ambassador for George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s Casamigos tequila brand — told him there is a secret tunnel from St. James’s Palace to Dukes Bar.

The tunnel allows senior members of the Royal Family to make private trips to the exclusive bar.

“There is one to Dukes Bar from St James’s Palace. I haven’t used it yet, but I’d love to check it out,” Brooksbank reportedly said.

Eden’s alleged claim appeared to confirm longstanding rumors that multiple underground tunnels link Buckingham Palace to various important locations in London, such as Whitehall, the Houses of Parliament, and Prince Charles’s Clarence House residence.

The Queen ‘drinks four cocktails a day,’ her first cousin revealed

Dukes Bar is situated at Dukes London, an exclusive hotel in St. James’s Mayfair. The bar is known for its martinis. The New York Times once described Dukes Bar’s service as “one of the best in the world.”

The Queen’s first cousin Margaret Rhodes revealed that the Queen “drinks four alcoholic beverages a day.”

Her Majesty takes ” a gin and Dubonnet before lunch, with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice. She will take wine with lunch and a dry Martini and a glass of champagne in the evening,” the Independent reported.

“That comes to 6 units per day, which would make Her Majesty a binge drinker by government standards,” the website added.

Rhodes, who died in 2016, was close to the Queen. She served as Woman of the Bedchamber to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother from 1991 to 2002, according to Royal Central.

Queen ‘not too happy’ that Charles plans to turn Buckingham into museum

The latest reported revelation by Brooksbank comes after royal commentators claimed the Queen was “not too happy” about Charles’s alleged plan to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum when he becomes king.

According to Express, US Weekly royal watchers Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi claimed the Queen was unhappy about Charles’s plan due to her emotional attachment to Buckingham Palace.

However, Mulshine and Garibaldi agreed that Charles’s plan to turn the Palace into a museum was a good idea due to the high cost of maintaining the royal real estate.

According to the royal commentators, the Prince of Wales’ plan was “smart” and “proactive” and would allow royal fans and tourists to learn more about the Royal Family.