Queen Elizabeth will most likely never meet Lilibet, royal expert claims

Queen Elizabeth is “unlikely” to ever meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Prince Harry will not be returning to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29, and now a royal expert has claimed Queen Elizabeth is “unlikely” to ever get to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet, who was named after her.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie 2, and Lilibet 9 months will not be returning to the UK for the memorial service, and perhaps not for the foreseeable future.

While things have been rocky between Harry, Meghan, and many in the royal family, it was always thought that Harry’s grandmother was not engaged in the rift.

However, Harry seems to be drifting away from his grandmother as well, with royal experts claiming she has yet to meet his daughter.

It’s unlikely the Queen will ever meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet

As to whether or not the Queen will meet Lilibet Diana anytime soon, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun, “It’s increasingly unlikely. If they don’t bring Lili over, then obviously that won’t happen.”

He continued, “It’s all something that’s clearly not going to be resolved in the foreseeable future. And it doesn’t seem like they’re going to come over.”

Back in 2021, rumors were floating around that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friends had told the press that the Queen had met Lilibet over a video call.

However, a source later told The Daily Mail, “No video call has taken place. Friends of the Sussexes appear to have given misleading briefings to journalists about what the Queen had said and that took the whole thing over the edge.”

In a battle of he-said, she-said, with Harry and Meghan and Buckingham Palace. It’s hard to know what the truth is.

However, what can be confirmed is that the Queen will not meet Lilibet anytime within the coming months, at least not in person.

Prince Harry doesn’t feel safe returning to the UK without police protection

A spokesperson for Prince Harry confirmed on Friday that he will not be returning to the UK for the time being, saying the family “does not feel safe” traveling back to the UK without the same security they had when they were still working as members of the royal family.

Harry has been involved in a High Court fight to have police protection when he and his family are visiting the country.

However, Harry will be traveling to The Hague, Netherlands in April for The Invictus Games.

Prince Harry has received much criticism over the apparent snub of his grandmother.

Royal biographer Angela Levin tells The Daily Mail, “He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event he gets police protection. What they won’t do is, if he goes out with his friends he gets security.”

Angela said Harry will most likely “use this same excuse” to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Calling Harry “a child stamping his feet,” she said he’s only thinking about himself rather than trying to show the Queen he cares.

Prince Harry’s last visits to the UK have been uncomfortable

Harry’s return to the UK last year was marked in grief due to his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, where he and Prince William looked uncomfortable with each other.

He was back very briefly in July 2021 for the unveiling of the Princess Diana Memorial statue, though the royal brothers did not look at all in a good place.

Prince Harry’s memoir has been pushed back to the end of this year, and fear of what bombshells could be revealed is a thorn in the side of the royal family at the moment.