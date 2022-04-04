Queen Elizabeth is a fan of Strictly Come Dancing and the Royal family voted, according to Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla Parker Bowles revealed that Queen Elizabeth is likely a fan of Strictly Come Dancing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Some may think that being a member of the Royal family would leave little time for things like reality television or dancing competition, but apparently, that’s not the case.

While visiting the set of BBC’s EastEnders this week, Camilla Parker Bowles spoke with Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Camilla revealed that she and her family watched the show and voted for Rose, but also said that the Queen is a fan of Strictly Come Dancing as well.

The special moment between Camilla and Rose seemed to make Rose’s day entirely, as the star wasn’t expecting to have fans in such high places.

Camilla Parker Bowles, Royal family votes for stars of Strictly Come Dancing

According to Daily Mail, Camilla seemed excited to meet Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis and unsurprisingly, Rose was excited to meet Camilla as well.

Rose is a deaf actress who plays Frankie Lewis on EastEnders. She gave Camilla a bouquet of flowers and said that it was an “honor” to meet her.

Camilla revealed that she and her family voted for Rose on Strictly Come dancing, saying, “I said we were all voting for Rose; I don’t know how you did all those dances.”

When asked if Queen Elizabeth watches the show, Camilla wasn’t certain but said, “I think she does. She probably watched you.”

Later, Rose revealed that it was fun to discover that Camilla is “a huge fan” of the dancing show and that it was “so lovely” that Camilla voted for her. She went on to say, “It is amazing, so lovely. I mean, come on, it’s the Royal family voting for me; sometimes you forget how many people watch the show. I am mind-blown.”

While Camilla met one of her favorite TV stars, Charles was spotted chatting with Letitia Dean, who he let wear his jacket after realizing it was a little cold out.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles visit set of EastEnders for Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee scene

The Royal couple got to see the new set of EastEnders, a drama that’s been on air since 1985. Camilla revealed she used to watch the show when it came out and enjoyed seeing the familiar faces.

The cast and crew of the BBC drama filmed a scene tied to Queen Elizabeth as the characters on the show are seen celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at a street party. The actual Jubilee is approaching, making the scene even more special.

Letitia Dean revealed it was “a very special day for all at EastEnders.” She added that “a visit from the royal family makes it all the more special.”

She continued, “To have the opportunity to mark the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee with a visit from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall was just beautiful, and it will go down in EastEnders history.”

Letitia even remarked about Charles letting her borrow his jacket, concluding, “But it was made all the more special for me when The Prince of Wales handed me his coat to keep me warm – what a gentleman, what a couple, what as we say in EastEnders, a proper family.”

Although the real Platinum Jubilee isn’t until June, the EastEnders cast and crew, as well as the Royal family, seem ready for the remarkable event.