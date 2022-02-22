Queen Elizabeth II still recovering from Covid-19 symptoms, cancels all virtual meetings

Queen Elizabeth II still recovering from COVID-19, cancels all virtual meetings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Queen Elizabeth II is still recovering from COVID-19 and has canceled all virtual meetings.

It was announced on February 20 that the Queen contracted the virus.

Prince Charles and Camilla also recently contracted the virus.

The Queen has cancelled all virtual meetings

The Queen had continued to work since she tested positive for COVID, but she reportedly was not feeling well enough to attend the virtual meetings she had planned for the day.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on February 22: “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.”

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19

On February 10, royal sources announced that the Queen was under observation for the coronavirus after her son, Prince Charles, had tested positive for the virus.

Then, on February 20, they announced that Queen Elizabeth II had also tested positive for the virus. At the time, it was reported that she was experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

The Queen and Prince Charles have both received three vaccinations for COVID-19.

Famous figures sent well wishes to the Queen

Actress Salma Hayek took to Instagram to send her well wishes to the Queen.

She posted a photo of herself under a huge portrait of the Queen and captioned it: “Long live the Queen. Wishing #queenelizabeth a swift recovery from Covid.” She also translated the message into Spanish.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson also wrote a message to the Queen.

In a tweet, he wrote, “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

Pic credit: @borisjohnson/Twitter

Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles started isolating on February 10, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He and Camilla Parker Bowles had attended an event at the British Museum the night before.

Four days later, Camilla also tested positive for the virus.

Prince Charles had previously contracted the virus in March 2020 and recovered.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her platinum jubilee this year

This is a big year for Queen Elizabeth II, who is celebrating her platinum jubilee.

She began her celebrations on February 6, to mark 70 years since she ascended to the throne.

During the event, the Queen made a bombshell announcement that she would like Camilla to be made Queen Consort when Charles ascends to the throne.