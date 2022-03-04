Queen Elizabeth II has known for years she would grant Camilla Parker Bowles the Queen Consort title

Queen Elizabeth has known for years that she would grant Camilla Parker Bowles Queen Consort title. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II made the bombshell announcement that Camilla Parker Bowles would be Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

The news was shocking to the public since it was unclear for years whether Camilla would be given the title due to being a divorcee and Charles’ second wife.

It was widely believed that she would be given the title of Princess Consort.

Now, royal experts claim that the decision for her to be Queen Consort was made years ago.

Queen Elizabeth knew for years that Camilla would be Queen Consort

Royal author Angela Levin told Kerene Barefield at True Royalty TV that the decision to make Camilla Queen Consort was actually made five years ago between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

It was only recently, in February, that it was announced to the public.

Barefield noted that the royal family believes it’s the right thing to do, as Camilla has been a great support to Charles and “has done a lot of good for the royal family.”

“Everyone who’s worked with her has all said she’s a lovely person,” said Barefield. “Within royal circles, everyone’s very happy.”

Queen Elizabeth announced last month that Camilla would be future Queen Consort

This year, Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her platinum jubilee.

She kicked off the celebrations in February, with a cake-cutting ceremony.

She also took the opportunity to make it clear that she would like Camilla to be future Queen Consort.

In a statement, the queen expressed her thanks to the public, before making it clear that she would like Camilla to be called “Queen Consort:” “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

For the Queen to give her blessing is a big step forward from the early days of Charles’ and Camilla’s relationship when she would publicly display her disapproval of the relationship by being absent from certain events that Camilla attended.

The royal family’s reaction to the news

In a statement, Prince Charles said, “We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

While at Nourish Hub kitchen last month, Camilla was asked how she felt about receiving Queen Elizabeth’s blessing.

Camilla said she is “very, very honored” and “touched” to receive the Queen’s approval.

According to one royal source, Prince William is “happy” with the announcement. The royal source also added that Prince William was aware of the decision before the announcement.

However, this conflicts recent claims that Prince William and Prince Harry felt blindsided by the news.