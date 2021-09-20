Queen ‘delighted’ at arrival of Princess Beatrice’s baby girl, Eugenie congratulates elder sister

Princess Beatrice has given birth to her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Queen is “delighted” with the news of the birth of Princess Beatrice’s first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, according to a statement by Buckingham Palace.

“The new baby’s grandparents (Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson) and great-grandparents (The Queen and Edo’s parents) have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” read the statement posted on the Royal Family’s website and Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie has congratulated her elder sister Beatrice and her husband Edo on the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

“To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣: Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up,” Eugenie wrote in an Instagram post.

“To my new niece: I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos.. we’re going to have so much fun ⁣together,” she added.

Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday night

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement released earlier today that Princess Beatrice, 33 — the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York — gave birth to her first child with husband Edo at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Saturday, September 18.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” the statement read.

“The baby weighs six pounds and two ounces,” the statement added.

The latest addition to the Royal Family comes after Monsters & Critics reported in June that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lilibet was named in honor of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Monsters & Critics also reported back in February that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank gave birth to a baby boy.

Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, at The Portland Hospital in London on February 9.

The baby was named Philip as a tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died two months later on April 9 at the age of 99.

Sarah Ferguson is ‘absolutely over the moon’

Princess Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, is “over the moon” at the news of the arrival of her granddaughter, a source told Hello! Magazine.

The Duchess of York reportedly met her new granddaughter over the weekend.

The name of the new Royal has not been revealed. She is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and 11th in line to the throne.

Unless the Queen decides otherwise, the baby won’t get an HRH title because only the Queen’s grandchildren through her male line get royal titles, according to the Daily Mail.