Queen Camilla pays sweet tribute to ‘dear mother-in-law’ Queen Elizabeth

Queen Consort Camilla shared a touching tribute towards the late Queen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/KGC-178/StarMaxWorldwide

Queen Camilla has praised her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth and says she is “greatly missed.”

The Queen Consort opened up about The Queen in her first speech since the monarch’s death in September.

At a Buckingham Palace reception, Camilla said she and the newly-appointed King Charles had “drawn immense comfort” from messages they received after the Queen’s death.

Her late Majesty, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died in September.

The comments came as the 75-year-old hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for the winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition on Thursday, as BBC reports.

As they gathered, Queen Camilla, who was very close to the Queen, used the occasion to talk about the remarkable woman in whose name the contest was created.

Camilla Parker Bowles opens up about ‘dear’ Queen

“I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, Her late Majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all.”

She then thanked the rest of the world for the good wishes and condolences that she and the royal family have received since the Queen died at Balmoral on September 8.

Camilla added that over the last couple of months, she and Charles have “drawn immense comfort from the messages of condolence that we have received, and continue to receive, from the four corners of the world.”

She continued, “They have reminded us that the written word has a unique ability to connect, to heal, to reassure, and to offer hope, even in the midst of grief.”

Camilla also used the opportunity to remind the audience of the Queen’s commitment and dedication to the Commonwealth.

She reminded the large crowd that she had been a patron of The Royal Commonwealth Society since 1952.

She also spoke about how the citizens of the Commonwealth had been immensely important to The Queen, and that the organization still endeavored to improve the lives of all the citizens.

Camilla is now called Queen Of Consort

Following King Charles III’s ascension to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, his wife Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, will now be known as Queen Consort.

The queen made the announcement of Camilla’s title on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her reign.

In a statement, she said it was her “sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

The Queen’s post was the first time she had acknowledged Camilla’s role in the monarchy in this way.