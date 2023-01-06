Sloane Stephens shows off her incredible skillset on the tennis court as she celebrates an exciting new partnership. Pic credit: @sloanestephens/Instagram

Sloane Stephens looked fabulous in her vibrant tennis attire as she announced some exciting news.

The tennis star was captured at her favorite place alongside the tennis court as she celebrated a new partnership with the clothing company Free People Movement.

Free People is a stylish and trendy clothing company that recognized Sloane’s exceptional skills and further asked her to join their team as one of their ambassadors.

As expected, the tennis pro accepted the offer as she was then styled in an array of athletic fits while simultaneously showing off her backhand in some mid-actions shots.

Luckily for fans, Sloane took to Instagram with the news as she uploaded a carousel of fun photographs.

The athlete glistened in all of the epic shots as the sun shined down along the blue tennis court.

Sloane Stephens shows off her curves along with her perfect form

In the first slide, Sloane sat on the court as she styled in a bright orange two-piece set.

The set included one of Free People’s athletic tank tops along with a matching pair of orange shorts. The set looked stunning on Sloane as she smiled into the distance while she was surrounded by tennis balls and her beloved tennis racket.

For the second shot, the tennis star geared up in an all-white ensemble as she walked toward the net with her tennis racket in hand.

The next slide featured a beautiful mid-action shot as Sloane was captured running past the service line to hit a perfect backhand. In the photo, she wore a pleated pink tennis skirt and paired it with a matching baby pink tank top.

The other two slides featured Sloane in an all-black ensemble as she wore a pair of black, high-waisted leggings and coordinated it with a comfy black tank top.

Overall, Sloane looked fabulous in all of her Free People looks while she celebrated her new partnership with the company.

She captioned the post, “I’m thrilled to be joining the @fpmovement team as their newest ambassador! I’m looking forward to the support they will give me in my tennis career and in my efforts off the court. I’m so excited to be in Australia wearing FP, and I know the FP Movement team will be cheering me on every step of the way.”

Sloane Stephens is also a proud partner of WHOOP Watches

In another recent post, the tennis star shared another one of her latest endeavors, which was her proud partnership with WHOOP.

WHOOP is a watch company that helps monitor your sleep, recovery, and daily effort around the clock to deliver actionable insights on how to fully optimize one’s performance.

With an action-packed schedule, it only made sense as to why Sloane gravitated toward the company as she’s a true believer in its products and the overall results that they deliver.

She captioned the post, “Another year of tracking my progress and reaching my goals! Bringing the same energy into 2023 with my @whoop 💪🏾.”

Fans can learn more about the products through WHOOP’s website and browse through their wide selection of watches and memberships.