Camila Giorgi certainly knows how to appropriately balance her work and playtime.

The 31-year-old tennis player took a break from her vigorous training schedule to instead enjoy a special night out in Miami, Florida.

Camila was photographed from the side as she smiled at the camera and struck a pose in her sheer ensemble.

The athlete was captured in a completely purple-colored room while she further stood in front of a funky, velvety chair.

However, Camila seemed to be completely in her element as she stood tall and confident while executing this look with absolute ease and elegance.

Luckily for fans, the tennis pro took to her Instagram account with the mesmerizing shot, sharing it with her 688,000 followers.

Camila Giorgi looks stunning as she strikes a pose in her lovely minidress

While Camila posed, she donned a black and white, zebra-printed dress.

The minidress was a sheer material and featured a long piece of fabric in the front that she had tied into a knot along her hips.

She coordinated the animal-printed dress with a pair of purple heels that seemed to match the color of the rug below her perfectly.

She went on to style her blonde hair in light waves that cascaded down along her back and rocked a perfectly applied face of makeup.

Fans certainly showed their love for this captivating post, as it received 30,000 likes and over 600 comments.

She captioned the post, “And there you go! #animalieur.”

Camila Giorgi happily promotes Giomila’s clothing both on and off the tennis court

In another Instagram post, Camila represented one of her favorite brands, Giomila, as she sported their full athletic set while playing at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

The tennis pro has continued to work with the company over the years as she is one of their head ambassadors.

Giomila is an Italian-based brand that has focused on making sustainable luxury clothing so that women can further embrace their natural beauty and uniqueness. Giomila is also known for its extensive selection of styles and colors that complement every body type.

The Italian representative has loved sharing her favorite Giomila fits over the last year as she has been seen wearing a handful of their different eye-catching athletic pieces.

For this particular Olympic fit, Camila donned a matching blue athletic look. The beautiful blue fit included a cropped tank top that spelled out Giomila in white lettering across the top.

She coordinated the stylish top with a pair of low-rise athletic shorts that accentuated her toned physique perfectly.

Camila’s Olympic look even matched the Tokyo sign that she stood in front of for the shot.

In the end, Camila looked to be having a grand time as she held her racket in her one hand while she smiled from ear to ear.

The post was simply captioned, “#tokyoolympics2021 #japan #tokyo 💚🤍♥️.”

Fans can now head over to Giomila’s official website where they’ll find some of their latest collections along with their upcoming drops.