Camila Giorgi is not only serving some incredible shots across the tennis court but serving some killer looks as well.

When the 31-year-old tennis star isn’t busy with her training and handful of competitions, Camila has found herself sharing her numerous outfits and wardrobe essentials with her fans.

Camila has been photographed in an array of different styles and looks and with that, she has executed every single one with absolute ease and elegance.

The Italian beauty has certainly proved that she can do it all and her latest share was the perfect representation of just that.

For this particular post, Camila decided to upload an OOTD to her Instagram Story, sharing it with her 689,000 followers.

Even though the athlete left the gorgeous shot captionless, her effortless beauty spoke volumes all by itself.

Camila Giorgi looks effortlessly gorgeous as she kindly shares her OOTD

In the Story, Camila was captured from the knees up as she stood in her lofty room.

The tennis star donned a bright white miniskirt that highlighted her long lovely legs.

She paired the beautiful skirt with an off-the-shoulder cropped top. The cutesy top featured a fun black and white pattern throughout the fabric as it hugged her body perfectly.

To finish this stylish look, Camila threw her long blonde locks into a ponytail while she sported a full face of makeup.

Even in a selfie like this one, the Italian beauty has certainly managed to wow her fans once again.

Camila Giorgi shares her stylish fit for the day as she strikes the utmost perfect pose for the camera. Pic credit: @camila_giorgi_official/Instagram

Camila Giorgi is the proud ambassador for the luxury sportswear company Giomila

If the tennis champ isn’t showing off her skills along the tennis court, you can’t count on her to be conquering another favorable endeavor. In another Instagram share, Camila did just that as teamed up with one of her favorite Italian companies, Giomila.

Giomila is known for its luxurious sportswear and Camila has proven time and time again that she loves representing the brand as her IG account is flooded with their unique pieces.

For this shot, Camila was photographed posing along the sunny beach as she modeled and further promoted the Italian-based clothing company.

The tennis star effortlessly glowed in the sunlight as she leaned elegantly against a stack of beach chairs, sporting a gorgeous smile across her face as she was further styled in a pink and white lacy ensemble.

The top was a form-fitting tank top that featured a lacy floral design. The bottoms also featured the same floral print and did a perfect job of complementing her long, slender legs.

She accessorized with a matching pink-and-white headband that held her blonde hair away from her shimmery, sun-kissed face.

In the end, Camila surely knows how to ace the competition, whether it’s on the court or in front of the camera.

Fans can now head to Giomila’s website to browse their newest collections and learn more about the company’s mission.