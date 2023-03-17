Beloved swimmer Luana Alonso is back, and this time, she’s got her eye on the prize.

The Olympic swimmer took to her social media, and she uploaded a shot of her determination and preparation.

Luana was photographed with her back toward the camera as she donned a beautiful swimsuit.

The Paraguayan beauty wore a large pair of headphones over her ears, helping her get into the zone.

Luana even added a cool effect over the post, as it made the post that much more mesmerizing.

The talented athlete decided to take this lovely motivational shot onto her IG account, sharing it with her 194,000 followers.

Luana Alonso looks beautiful in her black swimsuit

In this particular Instagram Story, Luana looked effortlessly gorgeous as she styled in a jet-black swimsuit.

The swimsuit featured a lovely red design on the front and featured a large cut-out design along her back.

Without a doubt, the one-piece looked heavenly on the athlete as it sculpted her curves and accentuated her toned physique.

Surprisingly enough, Luna even styled in a pair of Nike sneakers while she prepared for her race. The Nikes were a bright white hue and had pretty red and blue accents.

She went on to accessorize with her silver chunky headphones that she had gently resting over her head.

Luana left her hair down for the shot as her long blonde locks flowed beautifully down her back.

In the caption of the Story, the swimmer inputted the word “Tomorrow” along the top of the post.

Luana Alonso is stunning in her black swimming attire as she prepares for another big race. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso promotes Punto Farma

In another recent IG share, Luana teamed up and further promoted Punto Farma, which has become one of her favorite companies to shop from.

Punta Farma is a Paraguay-based company that sells an extensive selection of high-quality products to its consumers.

Luana has worked closely with Punto Farma over the last year as she’s continued to express her admiration for the company and the incredible results she’s experienced from using the products that they sell.

For this particular post, the Olympic was captured holding onto a small Etidol Plus product in her hand as she posed in front of the pool.

The swimmer sported a smile across her face while she expressed the importance of this particular pain reliever.

As she did so, the athlete donned a beautiful black bikini set that included a low-cut halter top and a pair of black cheeky bikini bottoms.

She accessorized with a pretty gold necklace and a chunky ring as her long blonde locks trickled down her body.

The post was captioned, “Quickly relieve pain after exercise routines with @puntofarmapy and recharge with energy to continue your day with the effective combination of its components: ibuprofen + caffeine amente🏻 you can find all branches of #EtidolPlus 💙💙💙 #Etidol is the ibuprofen of Paraguayans 🇵🇾.”

Fans can now find this Etidol Plus pain reliever and other great products on Punto Farma’s official website.