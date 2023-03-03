Professional surfer Tia Blanco opted to go pretty in pink with a recent set of snaps featuring gorgeous swimwear from Jolyn.

Tia, 25, shared two images on social media for her followers, which appeared to be throwbacks before her pregnancy as she stood on a beach with the beautiful blue skies and ocean behind her.

She wore a stunning curve-hugging Jolyn swimsuit she called the Nova Scotia Onesie in pink in her Instagram post’s caption.

The first image in her IG post featured Tia standing sideways with her hair soaking wet and a gold hoop earring visible, along with a gold bracelet.

In her second photo, Tia turned to face the camera, although her head was still turned to the side and her gaze was averted to something in the distance.

A long strand of her hair flowed down to her hips as she struck a pose with her hands by her sides to reveal the stunning one-piece swimsuit from her Jolyn collection.

Tia gave credit where it was due for her photos above, including tags for makeup artist Ravin Gibson and photographer Ivvy Burbage.

Tia Blanco’s swimsuit collection at Jolyn

Tia’s post promoting her Jolyn swimsuit was popular with fans, picking up over 9,000 likes and 90-plus comments for the professional surfer.

The 25-year-old collaborated with Jolyn to create the Tia Blanco Surf Collection, offering a variety of swimwear styles and designs for women who pursue surfing or simply want stunning swimsuits to wear.

The Nova Scotia Surf Onesie in pink that Tia wore in her photos above is available for $74 in sizes XS through XL. In addition to pink, it can be purchased in the colors Black, Ginger, and Eucalyptus.

In addition to that particular swimsuit, others in Tia’s collection include the Nazare Long Sleeve Zip-Up Surf One Piece for $100, Swamis Bikini Bottom for $48 (below), and the Tofino Long Sleeved Crop 1/4 Zip for $62.

Tia announced her surf swimsuit collection’s bikini line earlier this month with an IG post revealing bikini pieces available in the color Eucalyptus.

According to E! News, Tia previously collaborated with Jolyn to offer the JOLYN x Tiarah: Yoga Essentials collection. She spoke about what she wanted the collection to bring to women with its items.

“I really wanted to create a line that really made women feel more empowered and strong,” Tia said. “We created some really functional silhouettes combined with feminine colors to showcase strong feminine energy.”

Tia Blanco is expecting a child with Brody Jenner

In an Instagram post after her Jolyn swimsuit photos, Tia shared a quick video of herself revealing her baby bump. According to People, she announced last month that she and her boyfriend, Brody Jenner, were expecting a baby.

Her latest IG clip is called “Farm day” in the caption and has Tia in a neutral-color bra and comfortable grey skirt as she’s holding a chicken to feed it from her hand.

“She’s the nicest,” a woman off-camera tells Tia, who replies, “She’s really sweet, huh?”

Per People’s report, Tia’s pregnancy news arrived months after she and Jenner, an alum of MTV’s The Hills, confirmed their relationship.

Dating rumors originally arrived n April 2022 as Tia and Jenner had shared photos from Hawaii featuring a waterfall on social media that seemed similar. They were photographed together in California the next month.

Tia is best known as a professional surfer, finishing in first place to win the gold medal at the International Surfing Association (ISA) during the Open Women’s World Surfing Championship in 2015. She went on to defend her title in 2016.

Her boyfriend isn’t the only one to have appeared in an MTV reality TV show either. Tia appeared among the competitors on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros spinoff in 2017, where celebrities, athletes, and Challenge stars competed to win money for various charities.

Tia advanced to the fourth episode before elimination, raising $1,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.