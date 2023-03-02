Johanne Defay sported a huge smile as she cruised along the beautiful blue ocean water.

The professional surfer certainly has a strong bond between the ocean and her board, and in her latest share, she demonstrated just that.

Johanne was captured smiling for an array of shots as she cruised along the ripping water, thanks to her go-to surfing essential — her GoPro.

The French beauty has expressed her love for GoPro and the company on endless occasions.

As of lately, Johanne is rarely seen without it.

Thankfully, the 29-year-old athlete was kind enough to upload the GoPro moments onto her IG account, sharing it with her 174,000 loyal followers.

Johanne Defay shares incredible views from her GoPro

In the first slide, Johanne snapped a shot of herself as she rode along the salty ocean waves on her pretty blue board.

As she effortlessly cruised along, the surfer sported a gorgeous blue swimsuit.

The swimsuit featured a scoop neckline with an assortment of pretty pink flowers scattered throughout the suit. Johanne tagged her favorite swimwear company, O’Neill, in the shot.

In the other slides, the French beauty was seen smiling and laughing away while she enjoyed an excellent surf with a boy who was captured cruising along next to her.

As expected, Johanne’s long locks were soaked from her practice while she placed them along her back.

She decided to rock a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face for this occasion.

Fans gravitated toward these sunny shots, as the post received 2,300 likes and a handful of happy fans in the comment section.

She captioned the post, “Halfway between the air & the ocean 🙌🏾 Love these @gopro shots, they’re not meant but they’re rad 💙🏄🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️ #GoProHERO11.”

Johanne Defay promotes Baouw Organic Nutrition

In another recent post, Johanne shared her thoughts on snacking while promoting her favorite nutrition company, Baouw Organic.

Baouw Organic is a French-based company that sells various healthy yet delicious treats and snacks.

For this particular post, Johanne was seen holding one of Baouw Organic’s granola bars while she held her surfboard in the other hand.

However, in the next slide, the surfer was photographed in the ocean, making quite a splash as she got ready to snack on her health bar.

Johanne wore a black, purple, and orange bikini set for her fit that perfectly sculpted her toned physique.

The athlete left her long brown hair down while it beautifully trickled along her bikini.

Johanne effortlessly glowed and glistened under the sun while she happily promoted another one of her favorite French brands.

The caption read, “Who’s a big fan of snacking? Snacking, yes, but healthy snacks 😈😇@baouw.organic.nutrition 🙋🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️ 📸 @justingalant.”

Fans now head to Baouw Organic’s website to learn more about the company and browse its selection of healthy products.