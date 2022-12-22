Alessa Holloway is stunning as she changes things up for the new year. Pic credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Professional surfer Alessa Holloway recently hit the salon as she revealed her new hairstyle.

The Hawaiian beauty made a couple of changes to her old brunette locks as she went for a darker shade this time.

Alessa has been known for experimenting with an array of different shades, as her hair was dyed bleach-blonde last year.

However, the surfer decided to take a different route as she now went a shade close to black along with trimming a couple of inches off of the bottom.

Nonetheless, her new and improved look was heavenly, and she showcased her lovely locks and fabulous fit in an array of full-length photographs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alessa took to her Instagram with the darker hairdo, as she gifted her 616k followers with the mesmerizing shots.

Alessa Holloway switches up her look for the new year

In the first slide, Alessa faced her back toward the camera as she slightly turned her head over her shoulders, drawing attention to her hair.

While she posed, she sported a casual, more comfortable outfit that highlighted her toned physique.

Alessa was captured wearing a bright white strapless top. The strapless piece was cropped with a ribbed texture and fell to her mid-torso.

She styled the white top with a pair of mint-colored bottoms. The baggy bottoms were a high-waisted fit that also had a ribbed texture.

She then added a pair of gray and white printed sandals that complemented the rest of the colors within the fit.

In the third slide presented, Alessa looked at ease as she sat back and relaxed in a brown leather chair.

The brown chair was in a rather lofty space filled with neutral-toned furniture and decor.

She captioned the post, “Time to change it up. Back to darker roots for the upcoming new year✨ Thank you @instarahgram for always making me feel 💯 while putting in my extensions. 🤍 @foundryco.op.”

Alessa Holloway is a proud partner of Celsius Energy

As a professional surfer, it would only make sense for Alessa to be fully alert, as her energy levels would also need to be at an all-time high while training.

The Hawaiian beauty has found that perfect balance as she’s a proud sponsor of Celsius Energy.

Celsius Energy is known for its amazing energy products as they leave its customers feeling clean and healthy, without all of the common jitters in other energy products.

Alessa has worked with the company a handful of times and continues to express her admiration for the brand and everything it stands for.

In another recent post, the athlete shared a picture of herself with her pup as she smiled with the Celsius product in hand.

She captioned the shot, “Caustic boy trying to steal some of my @celsiusofficial 😝 #celsiuslivefit #celsiusbrandpartner @celsiusofficial.”

Alessa looked amazing as she sported a completely pink athletic fit while promoting one of her favorite companies.

Fans can now shop the wide selection of tasty energy drinks online through their website or find them at select local stores.