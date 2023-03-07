Alessa Holloway certainly knows how to turn a couple of heads, and in her latest share, the athlete did just that.

The professional surfer was photographed relaxing along the rocks after a quick dip as she posed in her gorgeous, teeny bikini.

Alessa has been known to not only share a deep admiration for her beloved surfboards but she’s also shown her love for picking out the perfect bikinis.

In this case, the Hawaiian beauty gravitated toward her favorite swimwear company, Beneo Swim.

Beneo Swim is an ethically sourced and sustainably made swimwear company that is based out of Hawaii.

Alessa has shown her love for the company time and time again, as she loves modeling in their stylish pieces.

Alessa Holloway is gorgeous in her teeny floral-printed bikini

For this particular post, Alessa took to her Instagram account, where she shared the scenic shot with her 631,000 followers.

The surfer was captured grabbing onto the large rock above her as she modeled amongst a small cave-like den.

As she posed, Alessa sported one of Beneo’s new luxurious swimwear sets.

The matching Honey Palaka set included a floral-printed tube top and a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bottoms. Both pieces included white floral designs along the fabric and a yellow-checkered pattern.

She paired the pretty Beneo set with a gold necklace and some chunky gold bracelets.

For this shot, Alessa’s long hair was pushed over to one side of her body as it remained wet from her last swim.

She simply captioned the post, “Mondays vibe ✨.”

Fans certainly showed their love for this beautiful shot, as the post received 10,500 likes and a handful of expressive fans in the comment section.