Professional surfer Alessa Holloway shares stunning view for ‘Mondays vibe’


Alessa Holloway selfie.
Alessa Holloway is stunning as she poses in her yellow and white bikini. Pic credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Alessa Holloway certainly knows how to turn a couple of heads, and in her latest share, the athlete did just that.

The professional surfer was photographed relaxing along the rocks after a quick dip as she posed in her gorgeous, teeny bikini.

Alessa has been known to not only share a deep admiration for her beloved surfboards but she’s also shown her love for picking out the perfect bikinis.

In this case, the Hawaiian beauty gravitated toward her favorite swimwear company, Beneo Swim.

Beneo Swim is an ethically sourced and sustainably made swimwear company that is based out of Hawaii.

Alessa has shown her love for the company time and time again, as she loves modeling in their stylish pieces.

Alessa Holloway is gorgeous in her teeny floral-printed bikini

For this particular post, Alessa took to her Instagram account, where she shared the scenic shot with her 631,000 followers.

The surfer was captured grabbing onto the large rock above her as she modeled amongst a small cave-like den.

As she posed, Alessa sported one of Beneo’s new luxurious swimwear sets.

The matching Honey Palaka set included a floral-printed tube top and a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bottoms. Both pieces included white floral designs along the fabric and a yellow-checkered pattern.

She paired the pretty Beneo set with a gold necklace and some chunky gold bracelets.

For this shot, Alessa’s long hair was pushed over to one side of her body as it remained wet from her last swim.

She simply captioned the post, “Mondays vibe ✨.”

Fans certainly showed their love for this beautiful shot, as the post received 10,500 likes and a handful of expressive fans in the comment section.

Alessa Holloway is a proud Celsius partner

In another Instagram post, Alessa was captured posing along the mountains as she stared out into the ocean while she promoted her favorite brand — Celsius.

As a professional surfer, Alessa’s energy levels must be at an all-time high while training and cruising along the ocean. This is exactly why the surfer immediately gravitated toward the company.

Celsius Energy is known for its premium energy drinks that come in various tasty flavors. The company continues to release new flavors every so often, and the athlete has seemed to enjoy them all.

For this particular post, Alessa was photographed staring out into the distance while she faced her back toward the camera.

The surfer chose a matching two-piece set for this epic exploration as she sported a matching black and white checkered outfit. The set included a black and white cropped tank top and a pair of high-waisted shorts. Both pieces fit Alessa perfectly as they accentuated her curves and toned figure.

She coordinated her stylish checkered fit with a pair of leopard-printed Nikes and an assortment of flashy gold bracelets.

Her long dark hair was further placed behind her, as her shiny locks perfectly cascaded down along her back.

Even though Alessa’s face remained absent from the shots, she still radiated beautiful energy regardless.

The caption read, “@celsiusofficial to get the day goin⚡️ #celsiuslivefit #celsiusbrandpartner @celsiusofficial.”

Fans can shop the wide selection of tasty drinks online through their website or find them at select local stores.

