Alessa Holloway is known for her impressive skillset as a professional surfer, more so, for her admiration toward the lovely ocean itself.

When the Hawaiian surfer isn’t enjoying a cruise along the rippling waves, you can find Alessa on shore admiring the ocean from a distance.

In her latest share, Alessa was spotted doing just that.

The young athlete was captured leaning against her beloved pink Lost Surfboard while sporting a beautiful blue bikini.

Alessa stared directly at the camera while the array of blue hues from the ocean and sky behind her encapsulated the utmost perfect shot.

She uploaded the scenic shot onto her Instagram feed, adding it to the collage of all the other stellar ocean photographs.

Alessa Holloway always knows how to captivate her audience, and her latest share was just another fine example of her magnetic presence.

The pro surfer grabbed her favorite board as she sported a Benoa Swim, which she kindly tagged in the photo.

Alessa has worked with Beneo Swim a handful of times in the past, as she loves promoting their stylish bikinis.

In the shot, the Hawaiian beauty decided to style in Beneo’s navy blue bikini set. The set included a classic spaghetti strap and matching cheeky, high-waisted bottoms.

As expected, Alessa looked heavenly in the set as both pieces accumulated her beautiful curves.

For accessories, the athlete went with her usual go-to gold jewelry as she wore a flashy gold necklace along with a couple of chunky gold bracelets.

Alessa completed this beachside look by wearing her hair down in natural waves and makeup-free, naturally glowing skin in the sunlight above her.

Fans quickly gravitated toward this picturesque post as they showed their love through over 14,000 likes.

Alessa Holloway loves the beach and promoting Celsius energy

As a professional surfer, it would only make sense that Alessa must be fully alert and completely energized as she trains and practices along the rippling waves.

Alessa has certainly found that perfect balance with the help of Celsius Energy. More so, the surfer has enjoyed the products so much that she became a proud Celsius partner.

Celsius Energy is known for its tasty energy products as they leave its customers feeling clean and healthy, without all the common jitters that are often found in other energy products.

However, in another recent Instagram post, Alessa shared her appreciation for the company again.

The athlete was captured casually running up from the ocean as she headed toward the sand with a huge smile on her face.

She then reached out her hand as an Artic Vibe Celsius energy drink was waiting for her. Arther took the tasty drink as she was spotted quickly cracking the can.

Alessa happily sipped the beverage as she relaxed on the beach while sporting a beautiful, multi-colored bikini set.

Ultimately, Celsius is Alessa’s go-to drink as it gives her the appropriate amount of energy for her everyday activities, which perfectly represents just that.

The post was captioned, “The best way to fuel a beach walk ✨#celsiuslivefit #celsiusbrandpartner @celsiusofficial.”