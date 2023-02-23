The beloved surfer Alessa Holloway not only has a love for the ocean and her surfboard, but has recently shown a deep admiration for finding the perfect black bikini.

In her latest share, the professional surfer seems to have found her match and demonstrated her kindhearted personality by giving a shoutout to one of her favorite swimwear brands.

The heartfelt shoutout took place on Alessa’s Instagram Story and was sent to Benoa Swim.

Benoa Swim is an environmentally-friendly swimwear brand that uses 100% recycled fabric and 100% recycled mailers with carbon-neutral shipping.

The company certainly does its part in helping protect the environment, hence why Alessa constantly gravitates toward this amazing company.

In her Story, the athlete made sure to get a full-length shot of the stunning Benoa fit while she posed in her lofty space.

Alessa Holloway is stunning in her Benoa swimwear

While she so elegantly posed for the mirror selfie, Alessa sported one of Benoa’s new black bikini sets.

The set included a classic black string top along with a pair of matching cheeky bottoms.

Both pieces looked incredible on the surfer as they accentuated her beautiful curves and rather toned physique.

Alessa went on to accessorize with some all-gold statement pieces. She wore some chunky gold bracelets, a gold necklace, and a couple of gold earrings, and she even added a couple of gold nose rings.

For this stellar mirror selfie, the Hawiaiin beauty went makeup-free while her complexion naturally glowed as her gorgeous locks trickled down one side of her body.

Alessa Holloway gives a shoutout to one of her favorite swimwear companies as she models in one of their teeny bikinis. Pic credit: @alessquizon/Instagram

Alessa Holloway and her pup happily promote Celsius energy

In another recent share, Alessa happily promoted one of her favorite companies, Celsius.

Celsius is known for its incredible energy drinks that leave customers feeling clean and healthy while saying goodbye to all those jittery feelings that customers get from other products.

Alessa has worked with the company a handful of times and she is now one of their proud partners. The surfer continues to express her admiration for the brand on her Instagram page, where she is seen sipping on a new, tasty flavor almost every day.

However, for this particular post, the athlete shared a picture of herself with her pup as she smiled with the orange Celsius product in her hand.

The Hawaiian surfer was spotted kneeling along the vibrant green grass while she sported a pretty pink athletic fit. The set included a low-cut sports bra and a pair of high-waisted athletic leggings.

Alessa and her precious pup looked to be enjoying each other’s company along with the Celsius drink she held high in the air.

The caption read, “Caustic boy trying to steal some of my @celsiusofficial 😝 #celsiuslivefit #celsiusbrandpartner @celsiusofficial.”

Fans can shop the wide selection of refreshing energy drinks online through their website or find them at select local stores.