Alessa Holloway looked completely in her element as she indulged in the simplicities of Mother Nature.

The professional surfer took a step back from her usual practices along the waves as she instead enjoyed some time in the quarries.

Alessa shared a variety of scenic shots as she looked to be thoroughly enjoying her time with her family.

In the shots, the Hawaiian beauty was captured posing away in her swimsuit as she sported a huge smile on her face.

She also included a couple of shots of the vibrant green scenery and a mid-action shot of someone cliff-jumping.

Alessa took to her Instagram feed with the shots, sharing the scenic views with her 628,000 followers.

Alessa Holloway looks beautiful in blue

In the first slide, Alessa was captured standing on the rocks as the quarry stream beautifully flowed behind her in the background.

The surfer was surrounded by a sea of vibrant-colored trees as she modeled in her blue swimsuit. The blue one-piece was a low-cut design that hugged the athlete’s body perfectly.

She went on to accessorize with a couple of chunky gold bracelets, a gold necklace, and some gold earrings.

For this specific adventure, Alessa decided to rock a naturally gorgeous face while her dark, wet locks trickled down one side of her body.

In the next slide, the Hawaiian beauty smiled from ear to ear as she further wrapped her arms around her family for the shot.

The next couple of slides featured some mid-action shots, along with a lovely picture of beautiful Mother Nature.

She simply captioned the post, “Adventures in film 🤍.”

Alessa Holloway promotes Stanley during a scenic walk along the beach

When Alessa isn’t deep in the forest enjoying a swim in the quarry, she’s instead pursuing other creative endeavors.

In another IG post, the surfer was captured walking along the sunny beach as she splashed along the shoreline, happily promoting one of her new favorite mugs by Stanley.

Stanley is famously known for its mugs and accessories, which are all sustainably made and feature steel-vacuumed products that are built to last. The company also has an extensive selection of colors and styles that will fit anyone’s needs.

However, for this particular beach walk, Alessa went with the largest hot pink mug as she carried it around under the warm beaming sun.

As for her other beach day essentials, the professional surfer wore a white, short-sleeved dress along with a matching white bucket hat.

She accessorized with her favorite gold, chunky bracelets while she sported a beautiful, makeup-free face.

Overall, Alessa looked beautiful in her white beach dress as she happily sipped from one of her go-to drink essentials.

The post was captioned, My @stanley_brand Quencher keeping my water chilled was essential for today’s hot beach day! You can get your own now available at Amazon Stores. #hydratewithstanley #ad.”