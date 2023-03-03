Alessa Holloway is not only an exceptional surfer, but she’s also an amazing friend as well.

The Hawaiian surfer made sure that her best friend was properly celebrated as Alessa shared an array of photographs expressing her love for her bestie.

In one of the many photos, Alessa was photographed with her friend as the two ladies posed along the beach.

Alessa and her friend, Ha’a Keaulana, were captured standing in beautiful, crystal-clear water as they wrapped their arms around each other.

Both of the ladies were caught smiling as they were styled in their fun, vibrant-colored bikinis.

Nothing looked to be putting a damper on their mood, as all they needed to be happy was each other’s company.

Alessa Holloway is stunning as she celebrates her friend’s birthday on the beach

The professional surfer shared the birthday wishes on her Instagram Story, where she also tagged her friend Ha’a Keaulana in each of the shots.

In the picturesque beach shot, Alessa sported a gorgeous multi-colored bikini. The top of the set included a lavender hue in the middle and featured a white trim along the edges. The bottoms were a classic, high-waisted fit that sculpted Alessa’s curves perfectly.

The Hawaiian beauty decided to leave her long locks down and pushed them to one side of her body as they further blew in the wind behind her.

Ha’a Keaulana, on the other hand, sported a blue and white checkered bikini set. The top of the set was a classic spaghetti string top that she paired with the matching cheeky bottoms.

Her friend went on to add a couple of pretty necklaces and bracelets while she posed for the epic shot with Alessa.

Without a doubt, both ladies looked beautiful while Alessa made sure her friend got all the birthday wishes that she deserved.

The caption simply read, “Happy bday to my bestie!!! @haakeaulana ✨🔥.”

Alessa Holloway enjoys a nice ocean stroll while promoting Stanley

In another Instagram share, Alessa was captured taking a nice casual stroll along the beach as she sipped from her bright pink Stanley mug.

In the caption of the post, the surfer expressed her love for the mug, as she went on to tell her fans that it’s her go-to essential for a hot summer day.

Stanley’s famous mugs and accessories are all sustainably made and feature steel-vacuumed products that are built to last. The company also offers a wide selection of colors and styles that will fit anyone’s needs.

However, in this particular promotion, Alessa went with the largest hot pink mug as she carried it around with her while she splashed along the ocean shoreline.

As for her other beach essentials, the athlete wore a white, short-sleeved dress along with a matching white bucket hat.

Nevertheless, Alessa looked naturally beautiful as she enjoyed sipping on her chilled drink while simultaneously supporting one of her favorite companies.

She captioned the post, “My @stanley_brand Quencher keeping my water chilled was essential for today’s hot beach day! You can get your own now available at Amazon Stores. #hydratewithstanley #ad.”

Fans can now browse the Stanley collection online on both Amazon and Stanley’s official website.