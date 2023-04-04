The fan-favorite surfer Alessa Holloway is back again, and this time she’s got a new look to reveal.

The professional surfer decided to change things up a bit as she added a touch of color to her beautiful, long locks.

Alessa was kind enough to take to her Instagram shortly after the deed was done.

She shared a carousel of captivating shots as she was photographed from various angles while rocking her new hairdo.

Alessa certainly isn’t shy when it comes to changing her look, as she’s tried many different hair colors before.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, this latest switch-up might be the best one yet.

Alessa Holloway is happier than ever as she shows off her new ‘cherry Coke’ hairdo

In the first slide, Alessa was captured from the torso up as she revealed her amazing new hair.

The surfer even tagged Sarah Eckart-Barbieto, who was the mastermind behind the changes.

For her new look, Alessa added a beautiful sea of red-tinted hues throughout her hair, along with some matching extensions.

Without a doubt, the red hues gave Alessa a little extra beauty and a natural glow.

More so, in the third slide, the athlete shared a full-length view of both her hair and her eccentric fit of the day.

Alessa donned a matching light green set. The unique set included a cropped, long-sleeve top that incorporated two cut-out designs, one on each side of her shoulder.

For the bottoms, the surfer wore a pair of high-waisted, flared pants. The pants featured a completely frayed design that traveled up the sides, along with a high slit that ran up each leg.

She coordinated the matching set with a pair of gray Gucci sandals while her new voluminous curls trickled down the front of her fit.

The post was captioned, “Cherry coke 🍒 New color and extensions done by the best @instarahgram ✨.”

Alessa Holloway models in Beneo Swim while promoting Lost Surfboards

If Alessa isn’t showcasing her new, amazing hairdos, she’s instead indulging in some much-needed beach therapy.

In another recent IG post, the athlete modeled along the beach as the beautiful blue ocean made an appearance in the background.

As she glowed under the warm sun, Alessa leaned up against her beloved pink Lost Surfboard, which she tagged in the post.

Lost Surfboards by Mayhem is a San Clemente-based company that sells a wide variety of premium, one-of-a-kind surfboards.

Along with the specialized Lost Surfboard, Alessa modeled in one of her favorite swim companies, Beneo Swim.

Benoa Swim is an environmentally-friendly swimwear brand that uses 100% recycled fabric and 100% recycled mailers with carbon-neutral shipping.

The surfer has worked with Beneo Swim many times now, as she loves promoting their stylish and sustainable bikinis.

For this shot, the Hawaiian beauty decided to style in Beneo’s navy blue bikini set. The matching set included a classic spaghetti strap and matching cheeky, high-waisted bottoms.

As expected, Alessa looked heavenly in the set, as both pieces accentuated her hourglass figure.

More so, Alessa even kindly tagged Celsius in the scenic shot — a company that she had recently partnered with.

Either way, the athlete looked like something out of a painting as she executed this beach day look with absolute ease and elegance.

Fans can now shop this Beneo Swim set on their official website while also heading to Lost Surfboards’ website to browse through their available inventory.