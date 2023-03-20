Alessa Holloway never seems to miss out on a good beach opportunity and in her latest share, the athlete proved just that.

The professional surfer left her board behind this time as she instead posed with her beloved Celsius drink along the sand.

Alessa further stared off into the distance as she gave Celsius a proper shoutout.

The Hawaiian beauty was captured wearing a deep blue bikini that perfectly complemented her complexion.

Even on a somewhat cloudy day, Alessa’s presence seemed to make the picture that much brighter and full of life.

The athlete shared this special moment on her Instagram feed, simply adding it to all of the other beautiful beach pictures.

Alessa Holloway sizzles along the beach in her bikini

As she gracefully posed along the shoreline, Alessa was captured wearing a lovely navy blue bikini set. The set included a classic spaghetti string top along with a pair of cheeky bottoms.

She accessorized with some of her favorite go-to jewelry essentials. This included gold hoop earrings, a gold necklace, and a variety of gold chunky bracelets.

She further wore a pair of pinkish-red sunglasses that were placed on her head while she gently grabbed her sparkling Celsius drink for that little extra boost of energy.

Once again, Alessa encapsulated the perfect beach view while she promoted one of her favorite companies.

The post was captioned, “Beach day cruisin✨ #celsiuslivefit #celsiusbrandpartner @celsiusofficial.”

Alessa Holloway loves her bikinis and promoting Celsius energy

In another Instagram post, the surfer happily promoted her favorite drink as she overlooked the beautiful blue ocean and vibrant green hills of Hawaii.

Alessa looked effortlessly gorgeous as she struck a pose while holding her surfboard in one hand, while she held her go-to Celsius drink in the other.

Celsius Energy is known for its premium energy products as they leave its customers feeling clean and healthy, and of course, full of energy.

More so, Alessa believed in the company so much that she soon became a proud partner of the vastly growing company.

For this particular post, the Hawaiian beauty held her beloved Celsius drink in one hand while she cradled her white surfboard in the other.

Alessa rested the Arctic Vibe Celsius drink on her leg while she smiled down at the can.

She donned a beautiful green pastel bikini set that complemented her tanned complexion while she further accessorized with some flashy gold jewelry.

She simply captioned the post, “Energized⚡️ #celsiuslivefit #celsiusbrandpartner @celsiusofficial.”

Fans can shop the wide selection of tasty drinks and flavors online through their website or find them at select local stores.