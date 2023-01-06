Ana Maria Markovic rings in the New Year with a gorgeous golden ensemble. Pic credit: @anamxrkovic/Instagram

Ana Maria Markovic wowed her fans once again as she celebrated the New Year in a show-stopping dress.

The Croatian soccer player took a much-needed break from her vigorous training schedule to instead indulge in some NYE festivities.

Ana was captured posing for the camera as she showcased her immaculate physique in a gorgeous golden-toned dress.

The dress fit perfectly as she stood amongst a stunning marble bar and tagged London, United Kingdom as the location in her post.

Ana was kind enough to share the epic shots on her Instagram where she gifted her 1.9 million followers with the mesmerizing photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the athlete not only blessed her fans with one stellar shot but instead, three.

Ana Maria Markovic turns up the heat in her glitzy gold dress

In the first slide, the soccer star posed in front of the black and white marble bar as she shimmered in a gold minidress.

The glitzy, long-sleeved dress looked stunning on Ana and featured a matching belt, tied in a bow around her small waist.

She coordinated the flashy ensemble with gold open-toes pumps and then added an assortment of gold jewelry. She wore a pair of dangly earrings, an array of gold bracelets along with a pretty gold necklace.

Ana had her hair styled in light blonde waves that elegantly flowed down the front of her dress.

The soccer star wore a full face of makeup to complete the look, including long lashes and gold, eyeshadow on her lids.

She then added bronzer to give her complexion that sun-kissed glow and finalized the stellar look by applying a pink glossy hue on her lips.

Overall, the beloved soccer player stole everyone’s heart in this fit as she executed her NYE look with absolute ease.



She captioned the post, “This year, you should try some new things, create your goals and targets and work toward achieving them all! 🫶🏽✨ Let‘s gooo.”

Ana Maria Markovic is a proud partner of Moloko

Ana has partnered up with the beverage company, Moloko along with her best friend Katiuschka Tatiana Zeco.

The two women have been happily promoting the company, especially their tasty sugar-free drinks.

These healthy, sparkling drinks come in a variety of flavors and can also be added to any liquor to make a delicious cocktail.

In one of the company’s latest posts, the two ladies helped promote and further deliver their newest Blueberry flavor to local Migros stores.

Ana captioned the post, “We’re so proud to announce that our Moloko Blueberry cans are now available at Migros! 😍 We were busy and brought the first cans ourselves with the big truck of Planzer to the branch in Schlieren, so you can all enjoy the new blueberries for #migros #blueberry #moloko.”

Fans can now head to the company’s website to learn more about the refreshing products and to keep up to date with their latest flavors.