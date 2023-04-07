Leticia Bufoni finished the day off in the best way possible as she indulged in the scenic views underneath the glowing sunset.

The Olympic skateboarder was captured cruising along the hills as she happily enjoyed a peaceful longboarding session.

It truly comes as no surprise that Leticia ended her busy day with yet another high-paced activity, as she enjoys keeping highly active and highly energized daily.

The skateboarder seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the moment as she was captured smiling from ear to ear while also having a look of determination across her face.

Leticia even added Rihanna’s song Stay over the video as she continued to swerve in and out on her new board.

The X-Games gold medalist certainly didn’t hesitate when it came to posting this epic sunrise simplicity, as she quickly took to her Instagram to share the picturesque views.

Leticia Bufoni looks beautiful in her black bikini as she goes for a sunset cruise on her longboard

In the short clip, Leticia was captured ripping around on her white Razor board, who she kindly tagged in the post.

As she did so, the Olympian donned a gorgeous black bikini set. The set included a classic spaghetti strap top and a pair of black string bikini bottoms.

Per usual, Leticia looked gorgeous in her cheeky bikini set as she showcased her impressive skillset along her new board.

For her scenic cruise, the athlete left her newly-dyed blonde to fall along her back while she effortlessly glowed under the pink and yellow sunset above her.

She captioned the post, “My Richness Is Life 💙.”

Leticia Bufoni is a proud partner of Australian Gold Brasil

When Leticia isn’t enjoying a scenic cruise beneath the glowing sunset, she’s promoting products that give her a natural glow instead.

In another recent Instagram post, the pro skateboarder happily partnered with Australian Gold Brasil.

Australian Gold Brasil focuses on providing all-around skincare protection while simultaneously delivering an effortless, sun-kissed glow.

The successful skincare company sells a variety of different lotions and bronzing products that will help protect any skin type from the sun.

For this particular promotion, Leticia was tagged in one of Australian Gold’s Instagram posts as she was captured posing along the sunny beach.

As she did so, the athlete donned a multi-colored bikini top while she held the white and yellow bottle of gel cream up to her face.

She accessorized with a pair of round, brown-tinted sunglasses while her complexion was effortlessly glowing, thanks to the Australian gold product.

The company even went through all of the benefits of wearing sunscreen. The caption read, “✅ High protection against UVA and UVB rays. ✅ Light texture easy to spread. ✅ Water and sweat resistant. ✅ Suitable for all skin types. ✅ Vegan, with an exclusive formula, safe for corals.”

Interested fans can now head to Australian Gold Brasil’s official website to shop the various high-end skincare products.