Leticia Bufoni is known for her exceptional skills as a skateboarder, but she also is known for her sharing her fun, adventurous lifestyle.

The six-time X-Games gold medalist proved that in her latest post as she shared some of her fun adventures inside a sauna.

This time, Leticia brought the fun into the sauna as she indulged in a nice sweaty session and snapped a selfie.

The professional skateboarder sported a beautiful smile while she sat inside the small wooden room.

More so, Leticia geared up in a matching Nike fit as she got ready to enjoy her hot session.

As usual, the Brazilian beauty was kind enough to share her peaceful moment with her followers via her Instagram Story.

Leticia Bufoni is effortlessly gorgeous as she snaps a selfie during her sauna session

Leticia was kind enough to share this intimate moment with her fans and seemed more than happy to do so.

While she sat in the sauna, the skateboarder geared up in one of her favorite company’s clothing.

She donned a gorgeous, all-gray Nike set. The set included a low-cut sports bra and a pair of Nike Pro shorts. The shorts featured a sizeable black waistband that accentuated her toned abs.

She went on to accessorize with a cream-colored Red Bull hat that helped tuck her hair back.

She also wore a gold Nike necklace and a flashy pair of earrings.

Leticia even rocked a full face of makeup while she smiled directly at the camera as she prepared for her sizzling sauna session.

Leticia Bufoni is gorgeous as she indulges in a sweaty sauna session. Pic credit: @leticiabufoni/Instagram

Leticia Bufoni shares her love for Nitro Rallycross while promoting Yokohama Tire

It is no secret that Leticia enjoys many thrill-sleeking adventures, as she always looks for another to indulge in.

In another IG share, the skateboarder shared her love for her new hobby, Nitro Rallycross.

Nitro Rallycross is a sport involving fully electric rally cars driven at an extremely high speed along a rally track.

More so, this type of racing was first launched by Travis Pastrana in 2018, and the sport has grown tremendously ever since.

As it grew, Leticia noted all the excitement circulating the sport as she decided to involve herself in the exhilarating experience.

Leticia has shared her Rallycross journey through a series of different pictures and videos on her Instagram.

In one of her posts, she included a collage of pictures expressing her excitement for the sport and her successful first season.

As she did so, the athlete even gave a shoutout to one of her sponsors, Yokohama Tire.

In the first slide, Leticia was captured posing in front of her rally car as she wore a full Yokohama Tire racing ensemble.

The racing gear featured the brand’s name all over the outfit and even had Leticia’s name spelled along the bottom of the jacket.

In the second slide, the skateboarder even sported a Yokohama Tire racing helmet as she was spotted jumping into her car.

Some of the other slides included more racing shots and even a couple of pictures with some of her friends that she posed with after the race.

She captioned the post, “Successful First Season ✨I’m thankful to have awesome people by my side helping me throughout the season! 💪🏻❤️ I’ve been learning a lot and still a long way to go but I’m excited for the next season starting in 2 months… 😈🚀 #13 📸 @cocozurita Special thanks to @yokohamatire team, @scottielawrence77 team and @cmc_007 for all the support. ❤️.”

Fans should follow Leticia on Instagram to keep up-to-date with her Nitro Rallycross adventures and epic skateboarding endeavors.