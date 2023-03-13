Leticia Bufoni is always down for an exhilarating adventure, and in her latest share, the professional skateboarder proved just that.

The six-time X-Games gold medalist took her fun to the ocean as she hopped on the back of a boat while she enjoyed a sunny cruise along Lake Havasu.

However, Leticia didn’t enjoy this moment alone as her furry companion, Summer, joined her.

Summer is Leticia’s new husky puppy and, more so, her partner in crime.

The two have been inseparable lately as they’ve thoroughly appreciated each other’s company.

Luckily, the Brazilian beauty shared this bittersweet moment with her loyal fans via Instagram.

Leticia Bufoni enjoys a sunny boat cruise with her partner in crime

Nothing could have been more perfect for the professional skateboarder as she took to Lake Havasu for some epic boat fun.

Leticia told her fans this was the first time she brought her husky, Summer, out onto the water. Luckily, Summer was a huge fan of the lake, and Leticia had the photos to prove it.

In the Instagram post, the athlete shared photographs as she enjoyed her time with her furry friend.

In the first slide, Leticia posed for the camera as she and Summer were sunbathing on the back of her boat.

The skateboarder sported a huge smile as she donned a black and leopard-printed bikini set. The set included a leopard print bikini top and a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bottoms.

Leticia went on to accessorize with a Red Bull bucket hat and a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses.

In the second and third slides, the Olympian was captured in the water this time as she walked her husky around the lake for the first time.

Leticia shared one more bikini shot in the last slide as she snapped a quick mirror selfie.

As expected, the athlete looked incredible in her string bikini as it highlighted her toned physique and beautiful curves.

The post was simply captioned, “Summer’s first time boating 😎 I think she loved it?!”

Leticia Bufoni takes her love for water to the next level as she happily promotes Sea-Doo

If Leticia isn’t practicing some new tricks on her beloved skateboard, the athlete is guaranteed to be out on the water, playing with a fun new water toy instead.

In another recent Instagram share, the Brazilian beauty was filmed cruising on her new Sea-Doo.

The skateboarder left her worries aside as she blasted through the rippling water while smiling and waving at the camera.

While she cruised around, Leticia announced that she had teamed up with the company as one of their ambassadors.

In the clip, Leticia shared her love for the company and the stunning teal jet ski she rode on.

The X-Games athlete was even captured taking a ride on her wakeboard as she spun around to land a perfect 360.

Leticia smiled from ear to ear while enjoying her new toy and the company surrounding her.

The caption read, “I love living in the Sea-Doo life! 💙😎 Check out the link in my bio to see more. @seadoo.”

Fans can now head to Sea-Doo’s official website to check out their extensive line of water toys while learning more about their mission as a company.