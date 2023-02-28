Leticia Bufoni has made it pretty clear what season she enjoys the best, and that answer heavily leans toward summer.

In her most recent share, the professional skateboarder expressed her admiration for the warm season as she reminisced about the beautiful sunny beaches in California.

Leticia was captured lying on her beach towel along the sand as she smiled with one of her go-to beach products.

The six-time X Games gold medalist held the small bottle of Australian Gold Brasil sunscreen while she even smeared some of the white product along her cheeks.

Leticia teamed up with the skincare company last summer as the two of them created the perfect shots to help promote their sunscreen line.

For this collaboration, the Brazilian beauty took to her Instagram feed, where she shared the sandy bikini shot with her 4.2 million followers.

Leticia Bufoni sizzles along the sand in her teeny bright bikini

While she lounged along her beach towel, Leticia donned a bright red bikini set. The fiery red set included a classic halter top and a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bikini bottoms.

Both vibrant pieces looked phenomenal on the athlete while perfectly hugging her toned physique.

For this throwback shot, Leticia’s hair was dyed blonde this time, long before she decided to change to pink.

The 29-year-old beauty made sure that she brought her beloved board with her as well, as it was propped up in the sand behind her.

Leticia completed the beach fit by rocking a more natural, sun-kissed complexion as she effortlessly glowed along the sunny beach in Los Angeles, California.

She captioned the post, “Missing Summer! ☀️😎.”

Leticia Bufoni hits the beach once again to promote her partnership with Tiger Beer

In November last year, Leticia announced her fun new partnership with Tiger Beer.

Tiger Beer is known for its refreshing and rather tasty pure malt beer based out of Singapore.

In a recent post, the skateboarder expressed her excitement for the new partnership, along with all of the memorable moments and incredible accomplishments that she got to experience along the way.

Leticia shared a short but sweet clip of herself playing soccer along the beautiful white sand.

Some of her close friends joined her as they all enjoyed a refreshing Tiger Beer beverage at the end of the clip.

While she enjoyed a leisurely game of soccer, the athlete was captured wearing a bright pink bikini that perfectly matched her vibrant-colored hair.

Overall, Leticia looked to be having the time of her life as she happily indulged in some much-needed beach therapy.

The translated caption read, “You guys, 2022 is flying by. It seems like it was yesterday that I started planning the year and now I look back and see how many good things happened and how many new learnings too. Big and other smaller achievements, but they all deserve to be celebrated and today I’m here for that, toasting with @tigerbeer all these moments that have passed and those that have become, always with a lot of courage to continue following 💙 🧡.”

Fans can learn more about Tiger Beer’s malt beverages by heading to their Instagram page or official website to purchase the product and learn more about the company’s mission.