The beloved Avril Mathie is back and more gorgeous than ever, living her absolute best life.

The professional boxer took to her social media with an epic shot of herself as she glowed and glistened in the warm sun.

Avril sported a gorgeous, sleek-looking athletic set that accentuated her beautifully toned figure.

However, the Australian native is not only known for her incredibly stellar physique but she’s also adored for her exceptional skill set in the boxing ring as well.

Regardless of what career path Avril is headed down, she always seems to come out on top with a smile on her face.

In her latest Instagram share, the boxer demonstrated just that.

Avril Mathie is living her best life in Miami

Avril shared a beautiful sun-filled shot with her 286k followers while she smiled and posed along the greenery in her backyard.

The 35-year-old tagged her location in South Beach, Miami, Florida.

As she soaked up the sun rays, she sported a two-piece Under Armour set.

The shiny set included a low-cut sports bra supported by thin spaghetti straps wrapped up over the athlete’s shoulders.

For the bottoms, Avril wore low-rose athletic shorts that hugged her toned legs perfectly. The shorts featured a thick waistband with the Under Armour logo printed in grey along the top.



Avril added a neutral-toned athletic watch around her wrist while she further tied her long locks into a loose bun.

As expected, the boxing pro went makeup-free for this post, completely nailing the natural look.

She captioned the post, “Imagine living a life where this is your “work” attire. Oh yeah, that’s my life. I’m f*****g living my dream 🤩🥳.”

Avril Mathie shares her intense training and workout routine

In another recent Instagram post, the athlete shared a short video clip of her vigorous training routine.

In the clip, Avril was moving swiftly on her feet while practicing her boxing form with her trainer.

She then continued to practice her jabs while she swayed back and forth within the training ring.

For this workout session, Avril sported a matching brown athletic set. She wore a low-cut sports bra and paired it with high-waisted biker shorts.

She then added a pair of bright red training sneakers that gave the outfit a little extra pop of color.

For the caption, she added a little inspirational touch to her words. She wrote, “I keep going when the going isn’t really going… that’s patience 💪🏽 🥊 @hayabusacombat.”

Avril’s Instagram posts include additional workout videos and updates about her latest boxing matches.