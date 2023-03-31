Avril Mathie is certainly not shy when trying out new things; in her latest social post, she proved just that.

The professional boxer was captured getting ready for another day of boxing training, but she did it along the ocean this time.

For her new practice routine, Avril took her boxing gloves to the ocean and hopped on a boat while she prepared to wakeboard for the first time.

The athlete decided to wear her white boxing gloves while she cruised along the water on her board.

Even though this was Avril’s first time wakeboarding, she sure made it look easy.

Luckily for her fans, Avril shared this first-time experience with her 292,000 followers via Instagram.

Avril Mathie sizzles along the ocean in her bright red bikini

While she successively conquered boxing and wakeboarding simultaneously, Avril made sure she looked good while doing so.

The Australian boxer paired her white boxing gloves with a bright red bikini set. The bikini bottoms looked heavenly on the athlete, complementing her toned physique.

For extra safety measures, Avril even geared up in a black life jacket that was tightly wrapped around her torso.

Overall, Avril’s fourth day of training seemed to go incredibly well, as she sported a huge smile on her face the whole time.

She captioned the post, “Day 4 back at 🥊 training today and I decided to step it up a notch 🤣🤣🤣 LOL I haven’t laughed this hard in so long… my first-time wake surfing was SO MUCH FUN! And of course, when @lizmaritravel dared me to do it in boxing gloves I couldn’t turn down a challenge 😜 thank you @miamiwakeacademy for being amazing instructors ❤️.”

Avril Mathie enjoys the beach while promoting BODYARMOR

When Avril isn’t cruising along the ocean on her wakeboard, she indulges in some tasty goodness from BODYARMOR.

In another recent IG post, the Australian beauty was captured posing along the sunny beach as she happily held her BODYARMOR drink.

BODYARMOR is a premium sports drink company that provides superior hydration within each of its tasty products. Each drink is also filled with potassium-packed electrolytes and antioxidants.

More so, Avril immediately gravitated toward this company as its nutritional drinks provide her with the perfect energy boost to maintain an active lifestyle.

Given that the professional boxer needs to be alert and full of energy daily, this was the perfect addition to her regimen.

Along with the fruit punch-flavored drink that she held in her hand, Avril also rocked a gorgeous, all-black athletic fit. The set included a black Adidas sports bra and a pair of black, low-rise Adidas shorts.

In the second slide that she provided, the athlete was even captured sipping on the BODYARMOR drink while she posed in front of the outdoor gym equipment that was located right on the beach in Miami, Florida.

In the end, Avril looked effortlessly gorgeous as she got to promote one of her favorite companies.

The post was captioned, “Today’s workout is fueled by @DrinkBODYARMOR 💪🏽 Turns out there’s a lot of exercises one can do to smash oneself up, even on a sprained ankle 🥵 … everything fast and explosive today, I’m dead ☠️💪🏽.”

Fans can shop all of the BODYARMOR flavors online by heading to their official website or can even find some of the tasty flavors in select local stores.