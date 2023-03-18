Avril Mathie is quite the leading light when it comes to her field of work and overall lifestyle as an incredibly successful woman.

The 35-year-old beauty has had much success as a model, and a professional boxer, along with being a proud sponsor and partner to many well-known companies.

However, in recent years, the multi-talented star has been on a steady incline as she slowly grows her skill set as a boxer.

In her latest social media post, Avril amplified the importance of balancing her heavy workload alongside her recreational activities.

The pro boxer demonstrated this in the form of a beautiful collage she shared with her 291,000 followers on Instagram.

The collage featured photos from her recent trip back home to Australia, where she reconnected with her friends and family while taking a couple of scenic shots along the way.

Avril Mathie shares a collage of beautiful shots from her recent trip to Australia

In the first slide, Avril was captured soaking up the warm Australian sun as she posed along the sandy rocks overlooking a small quarry.

As she did so, the athlete sported a beautiful black bikini set. The shiny set included a spaghetti strap top along with a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bottoms.

She accessorized with a pair of cute, black-tinted sunglasses while she smiled from ear to ear as the picture was being snapped.

In the second slide, Avril shared a short clip of herself with close friends as they got together along the beach to enjoy a smorgasbord of tasty treats.

The third slide featured another mouth-watering shot, as she filmed a close-up of her healthy meal during another day out in Australia.

Some of the next slides captured some more bittersweet moments as the boxer hung out with her friends while they simply enjoyed each other’s company.

In the last couple of slides, Avril included another sunny bikini picture along with a picturesque sunset shot along the ocean.

The post was captioned, “10 pics is not enough to summarise how great this trip home was 🙌🏽 Love to all my people 🇦🇺 I miss you already ❤️.”

Avril Mathie enjoys the beach while promoting BODYARMOR

When Avril isn’t enjoying the beach life in Australia, she might be indulging in a tasty treat from BODYARMOR along the beach in Miami, Florida.

In another recent share, the professional boxer was captured posing along the sunny beach as she held her BODYARMOR drink.

BODYARMOR sells a variety of different flavored sports drinks that are filled with potassium-packed electrolytes and antioxidants.

Avril immediately gravitated toward this company as its healthy drinks provide her the perfect energy boost to maintain an active lifestyle.

Given that the boxer needs to be alert and full of energy daily, this was the perfect addition to her regimen.

Along with the fruit punch-flavored drink, Avril rocked a gorgeous, all-black athletic fit. The set included a black Adidas sports bra and a pair of black, low-rise Adidas shorts.

In the second slide she provided, the Australian beauty was even captured sipping on the BODYARMOR drink while she posed in front of the outdoor gym along the beach.

Overall, Avril looked effortlessly stunning as she got to promote one of her favorite sports companies.

The caption read, “Today’s workout is fueled by @DrinkBODYARMOR 💪🏽 Turns out there are a lot of exercises one can do to smash oneself up, even on a sprained ankle 🥵 … everything fast and explosive today, I’m dead ☠️💪🏽 Make sure you stay hydrated by grabbing a 6-pack of BODYARMOR at @Publix.”

Fans can shop all of the BODYARMOR flavors online by simply heading to their official website.