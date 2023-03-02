Avril Mathie is known to be quite the superstar, as she’s been highly successful at anything she puts her mind to, especially when throwing punches in the ring.

However, the professional boxer has had to put her boxing schedule on hold as she recently sprained her ankle while running last week.

In her latest share, Avril found herself a new hobby that doesn’t involve spending too much time on her feet.

The Australian model was photographed grinning by the pool while she sported a teeny bikini.

As she posed in her bikini, Avril also conveyed her natural gift for swimming as she bragged about her breaststroke.

It seems quite apparent that nothing can hold Avril back, even when she does have a minor injury.

Avril Mathie is beautiful in her teeny blue bikini

Avril decided to take her bragging rights to Instagram, as she shared the sunny shot with her 292,000 followers.

The boxer tagged her location at Flamingo Park Pool in Miami, Florida.

Avril was seen sporting an Ark Swimwear bikini set as she posed along the pool’s edge. The navy blue set included a low-cut halter top and a pair of cheeky, low-rise bikini bottoms.

For accessories, the Australian beauty kept it simple. She donned a small silver necklace and her usual white WHOOP watch.

Her long brown hair was wet from her last dip, and she sported a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face.

Overall, Avril seems to be enjoying her other endeavors as she patiently waits for her ankle to recover fully.

However, Avril will be back soon and stronger than ever.

The caption read, “I don’t mean to brag but my breaststroke was faster than all the male (60+ y/o 🤫) freestylers at the pool this morning 😂 not sure if they all knew we were racing but a wins a win 😜🏆🤣.”

Avril Mathie shares her training and workout routine

In another Instagram share, Avril was captured throwing a couple of jabs at a punching bag while she practiced her form.

The professional boxer loves sharing her workout videos with her fans and her progress.

For this particular post, Avril was captured in a small studio gym that overlooked the beautiful scenery around her.

The athlete perfectly matched the punching bag before her, sporting an all-black athletic fit.

She was captured wearing a low-cut sports bra and a pair of high-waisted athletic leggings.

For her footwear essentials, Avril wore white and lime-green shoes that gave her the support she needed while bouncing around.

She further accessorized with a pair of white boxing gloves while she tied her hair into a tight bun on her head.



Avril even shared some inspiring words with her fans in the post’s caption.

The caption read, “In high school, they told me the way to get a “good job” and succeed in life was to do well in school and go to university, so I did. But then I quit uni (I did 3 weeks of engineering 🤓😂), traveled and lived all over the world, picked up jobs/careers that sounded fun along the way and learned on the job, and eventually became a pro boxer. I love “working” so much that I even do it on holidays. Contrary to what everyone told me as a teenager, you don’t need to follow “society’s plan” to be successful after all 😜.”

Fans should follow Avril on Instagram to browse more of her workout videos and stay up-to-date with her recovery journey.