Avril Mathie certainly enjoyed this past weekend in Miami as she indulged in a handful of parties along the beach.

The professional boxer set aside time from her intense training schedule to enjoy the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour and the Model Volleyball event hosted by Celsius energy.

Both events occurred in South Beach, Miami, where Avril was captured thoroughly enjoying the moment and her much-needed R&R.

In a recent share, the athlete shared a lovely carousel of shots as she posed in her bikini.

As she did so, Avril even managed to get some shots with her friends as they laughed and smiled away.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Australian beauty kindly shared her eventful Miami weekend with her loyal fans via Instagram.

Avril Mathie is glowing in her bikini along the beach in Miami

In the first slide, Avril was captured posing near the golden AVP sign that rested in the white Miami sand.

The pro boxer stood with a huge smile as she donned a lovely blue bikini top. The color of the bikini top looked incredible on Avril as it complemented her complexion perfectly.

She coordinated the bikini top with a pair of light-washed Daisy Dukes. The shorts were lightly shredded along the bottoms while the athlete folded the top, making them more of a low-rise style.

She further accessorized with black-tinted sunglasses while she threw her hair back into a ponytail.

In the second slide, Avril enjoyed a nice dinner with her friend as the two ladies hugged each other while smiling for the camera.

For this special night, the athlete donned a pair of white shorts along with a black tank top. She coordinated this cutesy look with a couple of bright pink, chunky boots.

However, the rest of the slides featured a variety of selfies and candid shots as Avril captured her fun time spent along the beach, attending various volleyball events.

She captioned the post, “The most abs and sexiness I ever saw in one weekend 😍😉 Between @avpbeach, @modelvolleyball, and after parties it was a pretty fun time to come home 🙌🏽 Also, one of the rare times I’ve been happy to be jet lagged and so full of energy all night long 💃🏽🎶😜.”

Avril Mathie shares her specialized workout and training routine

In another IG post, the Aussie kindly shared a video clip of her vigorous training schedule, featuring her trainer this time.

In the short clip, Avril moved swiftly on her feet while practicing her punches, trying to improve her form and overall performance as a boxer.

She continued practicing her jabs while swaying back and forth within the ring, as her trainer was her target for this session.\

For this session, the athlete decided to sport a matching brown athletic set for this intense session. The brown pieces included a scoop-neck sports bra and a pair of high-waisted biker shorts.

She added a pair of bright red training sneakers that gave the fit a little extra pop of color while providing Avril with the comfort and support she needed.

While she trained, the pro boxer kept her long hair tied back into a bun while she rocked a gorgeous, makeup-free face.

The caption read, “I keep going when the going isn’t going… that’s patience 💪🏽 🥊 @hayabusacombat.”

Fans should now follow Avril on Instagram to browse through more of her training tutorials while keeping up-to-date with her upcoming fights.