Camila Giorgi enjoys her night out in Florence. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Camila Giorgi looked stunning in a recent share as she styled in a beautiful sequin piece.

The Italian tennis star certainly didn’t shy away from showing a little skin as she sported an edgy ensemble for a special night out.

Camila shared her location as she snapped the selfie in a bathroom in Santa Croce, Florence.

Evidently, the tennis pro was taking some time away from her vigorous training as she further indulged in some much-needed R&R.

Per usual, Camila looked fabulous out of her tennis uniform as she dazzled in her sequin fit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The blonde beauty was kind enough to share her memorable evening as she took to her Instagram Story with the selfie.

Camila Giorgi stuns in her classy black attire

In her Story, Camila stunned in her classy black attire as she showcased her athletic physique.

The tennis star sported a beautiful, gem-embellished miniskirt that highlighted her long, toned legs.

The skirt was a low-rise fit, which she paired with a classic black, cropped shirt. The two body-hugging pieces left most of the athlete’s torso uncovered.

Shen then paired the shimmering fit with a black, oversized blazer. The blazer fell to Camila’s mid-thigh as she rolled up the sleeves well past her elbows.

The Italian beauty then accessorized with a small handbag which she had placed over her shoulder for the shot.

Camila’s hair was styled in blonde, voluminous curls, and the long locks flowed naturally down each side of her shoulders.

For her makeup, the athlete wore some black mascara and then paired it with a thick line of eyeliner, giving Camila a nice bold look.

Overall, the tennis star looked fabulous and certainly served up a killer look for her night out in Florence.

Pic credit: @camila_giorgi_official/Instagram

Camila Giorgi is the ambassador for the luxury sportswear company Giomila

In another one of her posts, Camila posed along the beach as she modeled for the Italian-based clothing company, Giomila.

Giomila is known for its luxurious sportswear and Camila has proven time and time again that she loves representing the brand as her Instagram feed is filled with their unique pieces.

Camila often uses the Giomila slogan in her posts, “Wherever you are.”

For this particular post, the tennis star glistened and glowed in the sunlight as she leaned elegantly against a pile of red-and-white beach chairs.

The Italian beauty beautifully smiled as she styled in a pink and white lacy ensemble.

The top was a classic, form-fitting tank top that featured a lacy floral design. The bottoms also featured the same floral print and did an absolutely perfect job of complementing her long, slender legs.

She accessorized with a matching pink-and-white headband that held her blonde waves away from her sun-kissed face.

For the caption, she simply tagged the brand, “@giomilaofficial 💖.”

It goes without saying that Camila surely knows how to ace the competition, whether it’s on the court or in front of the camera.