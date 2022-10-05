Pro tennis player Camila Giorgi stuns in her undies for bedroom selfie

Camila Giorgi is stunning while she poses in her sexy sheer lingerie set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Camila Giorgi is breathtaking as she sits in her spacious bedroom, buckling up her heels and wearing only a lingerie set.

The 30-year-old Italian tennis player recently shared a photograph of herself, as she was pictured sitting down and bent over while adjusting the strap of her heel.

Camila looked absolutely gorgeous as she surprised all of her fans and followers by uploading a shot that was a bit more risqué.

The picture was uploaded and shared to Camila’s Instagram, as she gifted her 643k followers with the mesmerizing shot.

Her followers showed love for the post, and it received 47.5k likes.

She captioned the picture by saying, “Getting ready for a brunch 🤍 #sunday #mood.

Camila Giorgi shows off her toned tennis physique

Camila wore a matching taupe lingerie set, which perfectly hugged her skin, accentuating her curves even more.

Both pieces were highly detailed, with a lacy, sheer design that seemed to be carefully crafted.

The tennis player was bent over as she reached down towards her feet, lightly touching her ankles. Camila wore a classic yet elegant sand-colored heel, incorporating two crisscrossed straps in the front.

As Camila bent down, her long, blonde hair naturally flowed beside her face and down past her shoulders.

To finish the look, Camila complemented the taupe lingerie set by wearing black eyeliner along her lids, a bronzed cheek, and a pretty pink lip.

Camila Giorgi serves both aces and incredible looks

The beautiful Italian tennis player knows how to make a statement when it comes to her looks and her fashion expertise.

However, Camila is also an incredible athlete and a rather inspiring tennis player when she’s on the court.

The tennis star had an impressive ranking in 2018, as she was seeded number 26 in the world. Camila is still going incredibly strong as she’s currently the 2nd best Italian tennis player.

Camila even attended the US Open last month, as she posted an action shot picture of her floral patterned fit while on the tennis court.

Camila decided to leave the photo in black and white, which added to the classic vibe of the image.

Camila had her hair pulled back for the shot as she seemed to be walking away from the net, back to the baseline, with a look of determination on her face.

Camila’s fans love following along with her epic tennis journey as every timeless photo she shares gets a plentiful amount of love.