Tia Blanco celebrated her Halloween weekend to the fullest as she dressed up as everyone’s favorite fairy.

The 25-year-old professional surfer shared her love for spooky season and all the festivities that go along with it as she transformed into Tinker Bell, one of Peter Pan’s most beloved characters.

Tia was glammed up in all gorgeous green attire, from her wings right down to her toes.

It goes without saying that the surfer channeled the Peter Pan character perfectly as she let her green fairy goddess shine bright.

Tia surely didn’t disappoint this Halloween season, as she treated her fans with some irresistible jaw-dropping fairy content.

The surfer gifted her 479k followers with an array of fairy photos uploaded to her Instagram Story.

Tia Blanco channels her inner Tinker Bell

The camera inevitably gravitated toward Tia and her costume as she slayed in her shimmery ensemble.

The surfer wore a two-piece matching set that complemented her fantastic, athletic figure.

The top was a classic, low-cut cropped tank that fell to about the middle of her torso. The cropped top incorporated a shimmery glow, which was also apparent in the bottoms.

As far as the bottoms went, she coordinated with a matching, high-waisted skirt that hugged her legs and waist perfectly, accentuating her every beautiful curve.

She then styled her Tinker Bell attire with nothing other than a pair of gorgeous, glistening white fairy wings which completed the whole fit.

The next photo in her Instagram Story featured a close-up of her face as she snapped a quick selfie, showcasing her attention to detail.

Tia wore a light green shimmery eyeshadow across her lid and paired it with a bold, red lip. She added a little splash of blush to her cheeks and a touch of highlighter along her nose.

She then wore green contacts to coordinate with the rest of the outfit and finished with a beautiful gold and diamond headpiece.

Tia Blanco teams up with Geologie Skincare

In another one of her recent posts, Tia expressed her love for all things that involve skin and hair care as she teamed up with one of her favorite skincare brands, Geologie.

Tia uploaded the short video clip in which she was captured whipping her long, luscious hair back and forth as she raved about Geologie’s anti-shampoo.

The surfer then stood in the shower as she washed her beautiful locks with the shampoo while promoting its natural ingredients, such as avocado and coconut.

Tia looked effortlessly stunning in her natural state as she gifted her followers once again, but this time with some lovely shower shots and a discount for new subscribers.

Fans showed their love as the post received more than seven thousand likes.