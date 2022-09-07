Pro surfer Tia Blanco stuns in hot pink bikini with a gorgeous view

Tia Blanco shows off her stunning figure on the beach. Pic credit: @tiablanco/Instagram

Tia Blanco is a professional surfer and a dynamic blend of beauty, athleticism, and spirituality. Her over 500,000 Instagram followers love seeing these qualities as she shares details of her life with them.

The stunning athlete celebrated the long weekend in Hawaii, where she lived as a child and also where she loves to surf.

Tia posted a photo series on Instagram showcasing her weekend on the islands, sporting a pink string bikini and wrap, standing in front of breathtaking scenery.

The tiny bikini top was halter style with spaghetti straps and showed off Tia’s natural curves and toned physique.

She wore a short wrap of the same color around her waist, tied at the side. She also wore two shell necklaces, which is a beachy aesthetic often seen on surfers.

Her long, blonde hair was in natural waves and ran all the way down her back. Tia flashed a smile to the camera for the photos captioned, “Happy Labor Day weekend from the islands.”

Tia Blanco teaches others how to live a holistic lifestyle

The 25-year-old beauty practices yoga, meditation, and veganism. Tia was raised in a vegetarian home and credits her mom for that lifestyle. She also noted that she has never eaten meat in her life.

Tia has a YouTube channel where she helps her fans in staying healthy with a vegan diet, and offers advice to her followers on social media. Positive vibes and leading a healthy life are the constant themes of Tia’s social media.

Tia Blanco has been a surfer since age three

Being raised in both California and Hawaii, Tia has been an avid surfer since age three and was taught how to surf by her dad. Living near the ocean has encouraged Tia to evolve as a surfer, which led to her national fame.

In 2017, she was chosen to star on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs Pros, where she competed with other contestants to raise money for charity. Tia ended up raising $1,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Appearing on the show motivated her even more to make it to put in the work to make it to the World Surfing League Championship.

In 2021, Tia won the title of The Ultimate Surfer, which was a competition reality show on ABC, and since then she has become one of the most recognizable faces of female surfing. She won the grand prize of $100,000, and more importantly, won a wildcard entry onto the World Surfing League Championship Tour.