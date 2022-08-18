Pro surfer Tia Blanco stuns in a skimpy bikini ahead of Hawaii return

Tia Blanco has been stunning her fans in a skimpy bikini at the beach. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pro surfer Tia Blanco has been wowing fans once again as she strutted along the beach in a skimpy bikini, dreaming of getting out to the Hawaiian islands.

The 25-year-old understandably loves the beach, and she also enjoys posting pics on social media, so yesterday, she took to Instagram and showed off her amazing bikini body.

Blanco uploaded three photos of herself looking incredible in a skimpy pale pink bikini and, of course, her surfboard to hand. The first and third snaps showed her casually walking along the beach.

But in the third pic, she looked directly at the camera and gave a subtle smile.

For the caption, Blanco wrote, “Very excited to get back to the islands soon 😌 🤍.”

And she tagged in the photographer, Aaron Nakamura.

Fans of Tia Blanco loved her bikini pics

The celebrity surfer has nearly half a million followers on Instagram, and at the time of writing, her post had picked up almost 12,000 likes.

Needless to say, Blanco’s comments section was full of praise for the gold medal winner.

Singer and author Linda Thompson wrote, “Gorgeous surfer girl🎵🙌💜,” and fellow surfer and Kauai, Hawaii local Brianna Cope joked, “Kauai girl🤣🤣.”

Pic credit: @tiablanco/Instagram

Other comments included, “Ripcurl Queen in the waves❤️👏❤️,” and “So gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️.”

Another fan wrote, “I love you in pink!!🌸🌸🌸,” and one commenter told Blanco, “Oh Tia you’re literally magic.”

Pic credit: @tiablanco/Instagram

A couple of days ago, Blanco also posted a lengthy video of herself grabbing a board and heading off into the waves to show off her skills. In the video, she wore a super revealing green one-piece outfit with a white flower in her hair.

The video was set to Lily Meola’s song, Daydream, and Blanco captioned the post, “Days like this are good for the soul ☀️ 🏄🏽‍♀️ 💛.”

The video had amassed over 20,000 likes at the time of writing.

Tia Blanco is in a relationship with The Hills star Brody Jenner

Tia Blanco is currently dating The Hills star and member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, 38-year-old Brody Jenner. The pair have only been an official couple for a few weeks following an announcement on Instagram. At the time, the new couple both posted images from a waterfall in Hanalei, Hawaii.

The pair then spent time together in El Salvador ahead of the 2022 Surf City El pro, but it looks like Blanco is now back stateside and heading out to the Hawaiian islands.