Pro surfer Tia Blanco sizzles in a pink string bikini to celebrate partnership

Tia Blanco looked stunning in a pink string bikini. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Tia Blanco rocked a pink string bikini as she celebrated a new partnership with energy drinks from CELSIUS.

The pro surfer looked amazing in the sizzling beach pic, where she showcased her active lifestyle.

Her tasteful two-piece was tied at the hips and across her chest.

She held a CELSIUS can in one hand and clutched her board in the other while smiling broadly at the camera.

And her toned tum and arms showed just how well surfing helps her to stay in shape.

In the post on Instagram, Tia said, “Always love partnerships that help me keep up with my active lifestyle 🏄🏽‍♀️ 💖 🌸 #celsiuslivefit, #celsiusbrandpartner @celsiusofficial.”

Tia Blanco stuns in hot pink bikini

Monsters and Critics shared recently how Tia had wowed with a series of snaps in a hot pink bikini.

The tiny bikini top was halter style with spaghetti straps and showed off Tia’s natural curves and toned physique.

She wore a short wrap of the same color around her waist, tied at the side. She also wore two shell necklaces, which are a beachy aesthetic often seen on surfers.

Her long, blonde hair was in natural waves and ran down her back. Tia flashed a smile to the camera for the photos captioned, “Happy Labor Day weekend from the islands.”

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner in warm embrace

Tia Blanco was snapped making out with her boyfriend, Brody Jenner, in a thong bikini.

Tia took to Instagram to post a sultry photo of herself and her man embraced in a tender kiss. But the highlight of the photo was Tia’s toned body.

Brody and Tia embraced, surrounded by jungle trees, and she held him tightly with her arms around his neck. Brody had his arm around Tia’s back, right above her bikini bottoms.

Tia wore an orange-printed shawl around her shoulders and turned up the island heat with a purple thong to accentuate her curves.

Tia was born in Puerto Rico and lived in both California and Hawaii as a child, and living near the ocean encouraged her to grow as a surfer. Like many pros, she has been surfing for most of her life, and her dad taught her to surf from age three.

In 2017, she appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs Pros, where contestants competed to raise money for charity. During her time on the show, Tia raised $1,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. That motivated her even more to make it to the World Surfing League Championship.