Pro surfer Tia Blanco shows off with handstand splits, boyfriend Brody Jenner reacts

Pro sufer Tia Blanco is a multi-talented woman and she loves to show off her moves as she’s just done again with an impressive handstand splits that had her 466,000 Instagram followers in awe and even got a reaction from her boyfriend, Brody Jenner.

Tia and Brody have been in El Salvador recently for the 2022 Surf City El Salvador Pro, which runs from June 12 through June 20.

The cute couple, who recently just made their relationship Instagram official, has been sharing all kinds of photos and videos from the surf trip, with Tia showing off her amazing athleticism both in and out of the ocean.

Tia Blanco impresses with handstand splits

In a new video shared to Instagram, Tia Blanco shows off her incredible strength and balance by walking forward, using a wall for balance for a handstand splits as you can see in the photo below.

The full video can be seen by clicking here.

Clearly, Tia’s athleticism has impressed many people, with commenters calling her “Wonder Woman” and “yoga Queen.” But it was one comment from her boyfriend Brody Jenner that we noticed. The Hills star took to the comment section and shared a heart-eyes emoji to let Tia know how much he enjoyed seeing her gravity defying moves.

This isn’t the first time Tia has shown off her out of water skills, as she has shared a few videos of herself working out and even showing off her handstand abilities.

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner are dating

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner are an item now, as the pair went Instagram official just a few weeks ago. Prior to that, there was speculation that Tia and Brody were dating after they both posted photos posing in front of the same waterfall back in April.

The waterfall seen in these photos was identified as being in Hanalei, Hawaii and it’s a big draw both for locals and tourists.

Brody Jenner has been in El Salvador with Tia Blanco ahead of the 2022 Surf City El Salvador pro, even getting behind the camera, flying a drone to catch some of Tia’s amazing moves while she expertly rides the waves,

While it seems he may have already returned from the trip, she has been sharing photos of all the fun, even sharing a picture with her sister Aja, who also knows her way around a surfboard.

They have also since returned from El Salvador and shared photos from a family wedding that she took part in.