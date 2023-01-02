Pro surfer Tia Blanco is pregnant, expecting first baby with boyfriend Brody Jenner

Tia Blanco is expecting her first baby with Brody Jenner. Pic credit: @tiablanco/Instagram/@brodyjenner/Instagram

Professional surfer Tia Blanco has revealed that she and her boyfriend, Brody Jenner, are expecting their first child together.

The 25-year-old surfer and 29-year-old reality star were first linked in April and confirmed their romance the following month.

Now it seems the happy couple has taken the next step in the relationship.

On Sunday, Tia and Brody announced they were expecting their first bundle of joy.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the couple sent their well wishes to their combined four million followers before revealing they are kicking off 2023 with a new addition to their family.

They continued: “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!”

Along with the note, the couple also included a video in their Instagram post from a recent doctor’s visit.

In the sweet video, Tia and Brody got the chance to hear their new baby’s heartbeat.

During the clip, Tia can be seen glowing with a huge smile on her face while getting the ultrasound.

Brody, meanwhile, who was holding the camera, zoomed in on the screen to get a closeup shot of the baby.

When The Hills alum heard his new baby’s heartbeat for the first time, he replied, “What?!”

Tia Blanco says she and Brody Jenner are ‘so in love’

Brody and Tia first went public with their relationship in May when they shared a sweet snap of them on social media.

In November, the blonde bombshell opened up about their “pretty private” relationship to E! News, saying the two are “so in love.”

Brody Jenner broke up with ex because he ‘didn’t want kids’

Brody was previously in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. The two got engaged in 2016 but split up in 2019.

His latest baby news is especially surprising as Brody broke up with Kaitlynn because he allegedly wasn’t ready to have children.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Brody said: “We’re not necessarily really trying to have children right now.”

The pair ultimately called it quits just six weeks after the interview.

However, as E! News reports, Kaitlynn has confirmed she is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock.