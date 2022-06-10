Pro Surfer Tia Blanco in tiny green bikini celebrates ‘warm weather & the best vibes’

Tia Blanco is ready for the warm summer sun. Pic credit: @tiablanco/Instagram

Pro surfer Tia Blanco is ready for summer, and she’s putting it all out there in a tiny green bikini while posing in front of the ocean with a surfboard in hand.

Considering she’s one of the best surfers in the world, it’s not surprising that Tia is celebrating the warm weather as she’s definitely ready to hit the waves.

Tia has been romantically linked to Brody Jenner since back in April, and now, it looks like the pair are official, as she even credited him for photos she shared of herself surfing some big waves while on this same trip. The pair are currently visiting El Salvador.

Tia Blanco strikes a pose in pretty green bikini for surf day

Tia Blanco was looking really happy to be at the beach as she smiled while holding her surfboard, dressed in an emerald green bikini that showed off perfectly toned abs and a hint of tan lines as her top was pretty small.

In a series of three photos posed in front of the beach, she looked back at the surf and then smiled for the camera again, captioning the photo set, “Warm weather & the best vibes.”

The next Instagram post showed Tia in the exact same bikini. This time though, she was riding a pretty serious wave, showing off her serious surf skills before cutting to a video of the pro-surfer lounging on her surfboard while blowing a kiss and then later showering off the salty water while still outside.

The surfing video was credited to Brody Jenner, who was following Tia’s smooth moves by way of a drone camera.

Tia Blanco skips World Oceans Day

Unlike her fellow pro surfers, Alana Blanchard and Sage Erickson, Tia Blanco didn’t post for World Oceans Day but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t care.

Instead, Tia posted a big thank you to Matt Biolos and Lost Surfboards, who made her a gorgeous pink and white zebra striped board. The same one that she’s seen with in El Savador.

The chic new surfboard popped up again in a video shared by Brody Jenner to his Instagram Stories. In it, we can see Tia Blanco making her way down to the water as she hopped across the rocky beach with her pink and white board before catching more waves as he records.

This El Salvador trip comes just one week after Brody Jenner went Instagram official with Tia after months of rumors and speculation.